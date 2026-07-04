'The team has a soul' - Cape Verde coach Bubista proud despite heartbreaking World Cup exit to Argentina

Bubista praised his players for their courage and character after their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina.

Cape Verde head coach Bubista has expressed immense pride in his players after their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup journey came to an emotional end following a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina.

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The tournament debutants pushed Lionel Messi's side all the way in a thrilling Round of 32 encounter before eventually bowing out after 120 minutes.

Ranked 67th in the world before the tournament, Cape Verde exceeded expectations by remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. The African nation secured impressive draws against former world champions Spain and Uruguay before booking a place in the knockout rounds.

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Although their dream ended against Argentina, Bubista believes his players demonstrated the resilience and fighting spirit that define Cape Verdean football.

"The team has a soul" - Bubista

Speaking after the match, the former central defender revealed the emotional atmosphere inside the dressing room, saying the players were devastated by the result but proud of what they had achieved.

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Bubista said, "The feeling in the dressing room is one of sadness. We're sad, of course; we're sad because we're leaving the competition and because we got so close, so close. Even though they are sad, the players were hugging each other, and they were crying. This is part of growing. This helps us grow, and also shows that the team has a soul."

Bubista praised his squad for matching one of the tournament favourites despite the obvious difference in experience and pedigree.

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"I feel pride in my players and what they did. They did it with dignity and courage. I think Argentina showed why they are world champions. I think I can say our team showed how willing they were to play this match," he added.

The coach also pointed out that Cape Verde managed to score twice against the reigning champions and force the contest into extra time.

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