8 in a row! Lionel Messi sets new World Cup record against Cape Verde

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Cape Verde in the highly anticipated Round of 32 clash in Miami.

The 39-year-old superstar produced a moment of pure magic in the 29th minute to re-write the history books.

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Receiving a precise long ball from Lisandro Martínez, Messi brought it down with a sublime first touch at full speed before poking a delicate finish high into the net past Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

Lionel Messi has scored in EIGHT consecutive World Cup games.



He's scored 12 goals across those games. 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/V9TL5RY4DV — Squawka (@Squawka) July 3, 2026

The goal marked Messi’s eighth consecutive World Cup match with a goal, a new record, and took his tournament tally to seven, strengthening his lead in the Golden Boot race.

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Argentina are aiming to defend the World Cup trophy after their triumph in Qatar in 2022, and Messi has been a catalyst for their success up to this point.