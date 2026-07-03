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8 in a row! Lionel Messi sets new World Cup record against Cape Verde

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 00:05 - 04 July 2026
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Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Cape Verde in the highly anticipated Round of 32 clash in Miami.
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The 39-year-old superstar produced a moment of pure magic in the 29th minute to re-write the history books.

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Receiving a precise long ball from Lisandro Martínez, Messi brought it down with a sublime first touch at full speed before poking a delicate finish high into the net past Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

The goal marked Messi’s eighth consecutive World Cup match with a goal, a new record, and took his tournament tally to seven, strengthening his lead in the Golden Boot race.

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Argentina are aiming to defend the World Cup trophy after their triumph in Qatar in 2022, and Messi has been a catalyst for their success up to this point.

The Inter Miami man is poised to break several records as the tournament progresses.

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