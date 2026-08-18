‘I am one of you’- Mourinho opens up on his lasting bond with Real Madrid fans

Mourinho maintains his enduring affiliation with Madrid, despite his departure from Santiago Bernabeu over ten years ago.

Jose Mourinho has sent a heartfelt message to Real Madrid supporters, reminding them that his connection with the Spanish giants goes far beyond his three-year spell in charge.

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The Portuguese manager, who led Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, reflected on his relationship with the club and its supporters while making it clear that he still considers himself part of the Madrid family.

Mourinho recalls emotional connection with Madridistas

Mourinho delivered a simple but powerful message to Madridistas.

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He said, “I am one of you. But not just today, I have always been, since the day I got presented in 2010, the day I left in 2013, I am one of you.”

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager recalled attending the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley, where Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund to claim another European crown.

For Mourinho, the reception he received from supporters that day remains one of his favourite memories.

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He added, “I have a fantastic memory of Wembley (2024 final) when WE beat Dortmund, and the affection that was shown to me that day. I really am one of you.”

⚪️✉️ José Mourinho’s message to all the Madridistas.



“I am one of you. But not just today, I have always been, since the day I got presented in 2010, the day I left in 2013, I am one of you”.



“I have a fantastic memory of Wembley (2024 final) when WE beat Dortmund, and the… pic.twitter.com/EdwDv5KFZz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2026

Mourinho's Real Madrid legacy

Mourinho arrived at Real Madrid in 2010 after an extraordinary spell with Inter Milan, where he guided the Italian club to an unprecedented treble.

At Madrid, he inherited a team attempting to compete with Pep Guardiola's dominant Barcelona side. His greatest domestic achievement came during the 2011/12 season, when Real Madrid won the La Liga title after recording a then-record points tally.

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