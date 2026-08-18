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He can't win Champions League, Premier League - Carragher doubts Carrick can win major trophies at Man United

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:49 - 18 August 2026
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Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Carragher questioned whether Michael Carrick could win the Premier League or the Champions League with Manchester United.
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Jamie Carragher has raised doubts over Michael Carrick's ability to guide Manchester United to Premier League or Champions League success, despite praising the manager for bringing stability to the club.

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Carrick has earned credit for helping United regain some consistency. Still, Carragher believes the former midfielder may not be the long-term figure capable of taking the Red Devils back to the summit of English and European football.

Carragher doubts Carrick can win major trophies at Man United

Speaking during Sky Bet's The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher acknowledged Carrick's positive influence but insisted United would eventually need a manager with a proven record of winning major honours.

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“I don't believe Michael Carrick will win the league or the Champions League with Manchester United, but he's done a really good job,” Carragher said.

The former Liverpool defender suggested that Carrick could nevertheless play an important role in United's rebuilding process.

He added, “He could have a good season and put Manchester United in a position to then go and get a Champions League-winning manager.”

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For Carragher, the issue is not necessarily whether Carrick is capable of managing Manchester United successfully, but whether he has the qualities required to win the biggest prizes.

The former England international believes there is a difference between stabilising a club and taking it to the level required to compete consistently for the Premier League and Champions League.

“I personally just don’t think Michael Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League. It’s like a player gets you to a certain level, then we need that stardust,” he explained.

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Carragher believes Carrick's biggest contribution has been helping to restore a sense of calm.

“What Manchester United have had for the last six months, [they] need that for another 12 months of not being the circus, not being the story all the time, and Carrick brings you that,” he said.

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