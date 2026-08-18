Van Dijk reveals key to making Liverpool’s new defence work

Virgil van Dijk has backed Liverpool's new defensive recruits but admitted the Reds’ revamped backline will need time.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged patience as the club works to build a new-look defensive unit ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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The Reds have undergone significant changes at the back during the summer, with the departures of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson creating gaps in the defensive structure.

The situation was further complicated by Joe Gomez suffering a muscle injury during Liverpool's opening pre-season fixture, increasing the pressure on the club's defensive options.

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Liverpool responded by bringing in Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, while French defender Jeremy Jacquet has also been integrated into the first-team setup after joining the club in February.

Both players featured in Liverpool's pre-season outing against Como at Anfield, with Jacquet getting on the scoresheet as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory.

Van Dijk calls for patience

Van Dijk believes the new defensive partnerships will eventually develop, but stressed that training alone cannot replicate the demands of competitive football.

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Asked how quickly he expects to build an understanding with his new teammates, the Liverpool captain gave a straightforward answer.

“By playing games,” Van Dijk told reporters.

The Dutchman acknowledged that training sessions are important but insisted that defenders only truly develop their understanding when they face real match situations together.

He added, “I won't say it's the only way, but games are totally different than training.

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“Obviously, Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald's, but at the end of the day, we are all pretty good footballers.”

He believes experienced defenders can often read situations instinctively and understand what their teammates are likely to do.

“We can see and smell some moments, how to defend certain situations,” Van Dijk added.

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However, the Liverpool captain accepts that developing a genuine connection takes time.

He said, “It's pretty clear that you need to form a connection together and that takes a bit of time.”

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will be looking to make an improvement in the new campaign.