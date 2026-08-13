‘He has to be the main player’ - Liverpool legend backs Wirtz to replicate Bruno Fernandes' success

Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified Florian Wirtz as his "favourite player" at the club, predicting the German playmaker could replicate the impact of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes if the team is built around him.

Wirtz, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a then-British record fee of £116 million ($156m), experienced a challenging first season at Anfield.

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The creative midfielder arrived at a club that had just won the Premier League but struggled to make an impact.

The 2025-26 season saw Liverpool slump to a fifth-place finish, a result that, while securing Champions League football, led to the departure of manager Arne Slot.

Barnes believes in Wirtz

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Speaking to GOAL in association with 247Bet, Barnes expressed his admiration for the 23-year-old German.

"He is my favourite player at Liverpool," he said. "Now the team has to play around him. He has to be the main player."

England legend John Barnes || Imago

Barnes suggested that Liverpool's attack previously had too many players with similar roles, including Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo, which diluted Wirtz's influence.

"I don't have any advice for him because I think every time he plays, he plays well," Barnes continued.

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"The team has to adapt to him... Liverpool have to play in a way to get the best out of Florian Wirtz. And I think that you'll see the best out of Florian Wirtz and Isak."

The former England international drew a direct comparison to Manchester United's talisman, Bruno Fernandes, who recorded an impressive 21 assists last season.

When asked if Wirtz could achieve similar numbers, Barnes was clear about the necessary conditions.

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Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz || Image credit: Imago

"Yeah, but Man United plays around Bruno Fernandes. Liverpool didn't play around Wirtz," he explained. "Everything is played through Bruno Fernandes.

“Now if you play everything through Wirtz, he will do what Bruno Fernandes does. And that's what Liverpool have to figure out."