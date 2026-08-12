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'Not the right moment for me’ - Arne Slot explains decision to reject managerial job

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:43 - 12 August 2026
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Arne Slot explains decision to reject managerial job
Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed he turned down the opportunity to take charge of the Netherlands national team, stating his preference for the daily demands of club football.
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The Dutchman, who has been without a role since leaving Liverpool in May, was the leading candidate to succeed Ronald Koeman.

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After discussions with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), Slot has put an end to speculation by withdrawing his candidacy. 

He emphasised that his decision was based on career preference, not financial disagreements, as some reports had suggested.

Slot speaks on rejecting coaching role

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In a statement to Voetbal International, Slot explained his reasoning: "At this stage in my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team."

He added, "And that is why I chose not to continue the talks and not to start negotiations on what a possible contract might look like. 

Ex-Liverpool manager Slot || imago
Ex-Liverpool manager Slot || imago

“I have enormous respect for the national team and for the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional manner in which the talks proceeded."

While the KNVB had pinpointed Slot as their top choice following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, the 47-year-old coach felt the timing was not right for a move into international management. 

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He expressed his admiration for the national setup but reiterated that his immediate ambitions lie with a club.

Slot did not rule out managing his country in the future, calling it a "great honour", but concluded, "This was not the right moment for me."

Slot, in the meantime, remains one of the most sought-after free-agent managers in the sport, patiently awaiting the right club opportunity.

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