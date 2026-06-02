Liverpool agree deal with new manager after sacking Slot

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with a new manager to replace the departing Arne Slot.

The Reds are close to appointing Andoni Iraola as new manager to replace Arne Slot, according to latest reports.

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Slot was sacked following a deeply disappointing 2025/26 season in which Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, their lowest position in nearly a decade.

Despite winning the title in his first season, Slot oversaw a terrible title defence marked by inconsistent performances, lifeless football, and a record number of defeats. The club ultimately decided that change was necessary after a thorough end-of-season review.

Liverpool agree deal with Andoni Iraola

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🚨💣 BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go! 🔴🫱🏻‍🫲🏼



Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left and Iraola will lead #LFC project, as expected.



Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place. pic.twitter.com/2FIMdRnn0B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

Iraola, 43, has steadily built a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting coaches. His work at Rayo Vallecano first gained attention, but it was his transformation of Bournemouth that truly elevated his profile.

In just three seasons, he guided the Cherries to their highest-ever Premier League finish (6th place) and secured their first-ever qualification for European football (Europa League).

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Should the appointment be finalised, Iraola will inherit one of football’s most demanding jobs.

Liverpool supporters expect their club to compete for major honours domestically and in Europe, while maintaining an exciting brand of football.