Why I withdrew from Poland, Portugal friendlies - Super Eagles star breaks silence

Nigerian striker revealed why he will miss Super Eagles friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has confirmed that he will not be available for Nigeria's international friendlies against Poland and Portugal due to personal commitments.

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The Super Eagles forward was initially expected to join the national team camp for the June international window but has decided to step away temporarily to focus on matters away from football.

Awoniyi opens up on missing Poland, Portugal friendlies

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Speaking about his decision, Awoniyi emphasised that his absence should not be seen as a setback for the national team, expressing complete confidence in the quality of players available to the coaching staff.

"I was expected to be with the Super Eagles for these matches, but I had to excuse myself because of personal issues that require my attention," Awoniyi said.

The 28-year-old also praised the depth of talent within the Nigerian squad, insisting that the team remains well-equipped despite his withdrawal.

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