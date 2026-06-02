2026 World Cup: Harry Kane sends strong message to Ballon d'Or rivals

Harry Kane backed himself for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has expressed confidence in his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, while also tipping teammate Michael Olise as a strong contender for football's most coveted individual prize.

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The England captain believes the 2026 FIFA World Cup could play an important role in determining the eventual winner, particularly if the Three Lions enjoy a successful campaign in North America.

Kane names Ballon d’Or winner

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Speaking about his prospects, Kane insisted he has every reason to be considered among the leading candidates for the award.

He said, "I believe I'm firmly in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or. A lot can happen over the next year, but if England go on to win the World Cup, it would be difficult to ignore the contribution of English players."

The prolific forward also highlighted Olise's rapid rise as a factor that could place the young Bayern star among the favourites.

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He added, "Michael has been outstanding and continues to improve. He's got the talent and consistency to compete with the best players in the world."

Despite his confidence, Kane acknowledged that competition for the award remains fierce, particularly from players who impressed in the UEFA Champions League.

"There are several top players in contention, especially those who featured prominently in the Champions League final. They've had excellent seasons and will naturally be part of the discussion,” he noted.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker also joked about the location of the next Ballon d'Or ceremony, suggesting it could work in his favour.

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"When I heard the ceremony would be held in London, I couldn't help but smile. If I ever get the chance to lift that trophy, doing it in my hometown would make the moment even more memorable,” he added.