‘Barcelona have no money for Kane’ - Bayern honorary president mocks La Liga champions' finances

Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has emphatically dismissed reports linking Harry Kane with a move to Barcelona, delivering a sharp critique of the Spanish club's financial standing.

Kane's success in Germany has led to speculation about interest from other top European clubs, including Barcelona, which has persisted.

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The England captain led Bayern to another Bundesliga title and has now clinched the DFB-Pokal trophy

The forward’s season at the Allianz Arena has been a resounding success, and Hoeness did not mince words when assessing his impact.

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Hoeness speaks highly of Kane

After Kane scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 DFB-Pokal final, securing a trophy that had eluded the club for six years, the honorary president gave him the highest possible praise.

"Harry Kane is the best transfer we’ve ever made," Hoeness declared in a post-match interview with Das Erste, cementing the striker's status as a club icon.

Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness || imago

Hoeness, however, was quick to quash any notion that the Catalan giants could tempt Kane away, pointing to their widely reported economic difficulties.

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When questioned about Barcelona's supposed interest, Hoeness responded with a cutting remark about their financial capabilities.

Asked to confirm if Kane would remain at Bayern for the long term, he replied: "Yes, and Barcelona have no money anyway."

Harry Kane || Imago

The influential executive also took the opportunity to reinforce Bayern's strong financial position and their transfer policy.

He contrasted the German champions' stability with Barcelona's struggles to comply with La Liga's salary caps, emphasising that Bayern are not a club that needs to sell its top players.

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