World Cup
2026 World Cup: FIFA dismisses France's appeal to rescind Michael Olise's yellow card
The winger will now carry the booking into the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, a decision that has caused frustration within the French camp.
The frustration came after a recent suspension for USA forward Folarin Balogun was controversially rescinded.
The forward's red card, received against Bosnia-Herzegovina, was suspended just before the round of 16, allowing him to play against Belgium.
FIFA rejects France’s appeal
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deschamps revealed that the French Football Federation had formally requested the removal of the caution Olise received in the round of 16 victory over Paraguay.
While replays indicated Olise had pulled the Paraguayan's shirt, Galarza's dramatic fall to the ground drew the referee's attention.
The appeal's failure means the booking stands. "The yellow card, it hasn't changed," Deschamps stated. "We received a notification from FIFA this morning."
Olise has been a standout performer for France in the tournament, featuring in every match and contributing five assists.
He must now avoid another yellow card against Morocco to be eligible for a potential semi-final between the winner of Spain vs Belgium.
With the quarter-final set for Thursday, Deschamps faces a tactical dilemma. He must weigh the risk of starting the influential Olise, knowing another booking would rule him out of a potential semi-final clash against European giants Spain or Belgium.