2026 World Cup: FIFA dismisses France's appeal to rescind Michael Olise's yellow card

France's appeal to have Michael Olise's yellow card overturned has been denied by FIFA, manager Didier Deschamps confirmed.

The winger will now carry the booking into the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, a decision that has caused frustration within the French camp.

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The frustration came after a recent suspension for USA forward Folarin Balogun was controversially rescinded.

The forward's red card, received against Bosnia-Herzegovina, was suspended just before the round of 16, allowing him to play against Belgium.

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FIFA rejects France’s appeal

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deschamps revealed that the French Football Federation had formally requested the removal of the caution Olise received in the round of 16 victory over Paraguay.

While replays indicated Olise had pulled the Paraguayan's shirt, Galarza's dramatic fall to the ground drew the referee's attention.

The appeal's failure means the booking stands. "The yellow card, it hasn't changed," Deschamps stated. "We received a notification from FIFA this morning."

Michael Olise || imago

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Olise has been a standout performer for France in the tournament, featuring in every match and contributing five assists.

He must now avoid another yellow card against Morocco to be eligible for a potential semi-final between the winner of Spain vs Belgium.