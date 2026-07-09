World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

2026 World Cup: FIFA dismisses France's appeal to rescind Michael Olise's yellow card

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:17 - 09 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FIFA dismisses France's appeal
France's appeal to have Michael Olise's yellow card overturned has been denied by FIFA, manager Didier Deschamps confirmed.
Advertisement

The winger will now carry the booking into the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, a decision that has caused frustration within the French camp. 

Advertisement

The frustration came after a recent suspension for USA forward Folarin Balogun was controversially rescinded.

The forward's red card, received against Bosnia-Herzegovina, was suspended just before the round of 16, allowing him to play against Belgium.

Advertisement

FIFA rejects France’s appeal

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deschamps revealed that the French Football Federation had formally requested the removal of the caution Olise received in the round of 16 victory over Paraguay. 

While replays indicated Olise had pulled the Paraguayan's shirt, Galarza's dramatic fall to the ground drew the referee's attention. 

The appeal's failure means the booking stands. "The yellow card, it hasn't changed," Deschamps stated. "We received a notification from FIFA this morning."

Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago
Advertisement

Olise has been a standout performer for France in the tournament, featuring in every match and contributing five assists. 

He must now avoid another yellow card against Morocco to be eligible for a potential semi-final between the winner of Spain vs Belgium.

With the quarter-final set for Thursday, Deschamps faces a tactical dilemma. He must weigh the risk of starting the influential Olise, knowing another booking would rule him out of a potential semi-final clash against European giants Spain or Belgium.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
You never know — Mikel Obi warns Messi, Argentina over Switzerland clash
Football
09.07.2026
You never know — Mikel Obi warns Messi, Argentina over Switzerland clash
FIFA dismisses France's appeal
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
2026 World Cup: FIFA dismisses France's appeal to rescind Michael Olise's yellow card
Brighton's Mitoma under police investigation after car accident
Football
09.07.2026
Brighton's Mitoma under police investigation after car accident left female cyclist hospitalised
FIFA's chief refereeing officer defends World Cup match officials
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
FIFA's chief refereeing officer defends World Cup match officials amid allegations
Super Eagles goalkeeper names favourite to win World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘I was rooting for Germany’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper names favourite to win World Cup
Ex-Super Eagles star tips France to qualify
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.07.2026
‘It will be a bit difficult for Morocco’ - Ex-Super Eagles star tips France to qualify for semi-final