‘It will be a bit difficult for Morocco’ - Ex-Super Eagles star tips France to qualify for semi-final

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals get underway, former Nigerian international John Utaka has predicted that France will defeat Morocco at Boston Stadium, a rematch of the previous tournament's semi-final.

The ex-Super Eagles and Portsmouth forward believes France's formidable attacking lineup will be the decisive factor against the Atlas Lions.

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Morocco has had a strong tournament, scoring 10 goals and securing two clean sheets. Their journey to the quarter-finals included a tense penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

In contrast, France have maintained a perfect record, winning all five of their matches, including a 1-0 victory against Paraguay in the round of 16.

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Utaka on France vs Morocco clash

Speaking to Brila, Utaka, who earned 48 caps for Nigeria, expressed doubt that Morocco's defence could contain France's potent attack, which features stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola.

Former Nigerian striker Utaka in action for Super Eagles.

"With the offensive strength they possess, whether it’s Barcola, Desire Doue, Dembele or Mbappe, these guys can score at any time, and at the back they have two rock-solid defenders," the 44-year-old added.

"With the offensive strength they possess, whether it’s Barcola, Desire Doue, Dembele or Mbappe, these guys can score at any time, and at the back they have two rock-solid defenders," the 44-year-old added.

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France players celebrating || imago

As the quarter-final approaches, France's Kylian Mbappe is a strong contender for the Golden Boot, currently sitting second in the tournament's scoring charts with seven goals, just one behind Lionel Messi's eight.