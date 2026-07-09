World Cup
‘It will be a bit difficult for Morocco’ - Ex-Super Eagles star tips France to qualify for semi-final
The ex-Super Eagles and Portsmouth forward believes France's formidable attacking lineup will be the decisive factor against the Atlas Lions.
Morocco has had a strong tournament, scoring 10 goals and securing two clean sheets. Their journey to the quarter-finals included a tense penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the Round of 32.
In contrast, France have maintained a perfect record, winning all five of their matches, including a 1-0 victory against Paraguay in the round of 16.
Utaka on France vs Morocco clash
Speaking to Brila, Utaka, who earned 48 caps for Nigeria, expressed doubt that Morocco's defence could contain France's potent attack, which features stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola.
"With the offensive strength they possess, whether it’s Barcola, Desire Doue, Dembele or Mbappe, these guys can score at any time, and at the back they have two rock-solid defenders," the 44-year-old added.
"With the offensive strength they possess, whether it’s Barcola, Desire Doue, Dembele or Mbappe, these guys can score at any time, and at the back they have two rock-solid defenders," the 44-year-old added.
As the quarter-final approaches, France's Kylian Mbappe is a strong contender for the Golden Boot, currently sitting second in the tournament's scoring charts with seven goals, just one behind Lionel Messi's eight.
A win for France will take them into the semi-final, with the winner of Spain vs Belgium awaiting them.