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Mbappe focused on World Cup glory as France captain chases history

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:10 - 08 July 2026
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Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe says winning the FIFA World Cup remains his only objective as he continues to inspire Les Bleus at the 2026 tournament.
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Kylian Mbappé has made it clear that team success, not individual accolades, remains his priority as France continues its quest for a third FIFA World Cup title.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

The France captain has enjoyed a sensational tournament, scoring seven goals in five matches to lead Didier Deschamps' side into the quarter-finals, where they will face Morocco.

The prolific forward recently became France's all-time leading goalscorer and is also challenging for the tournament's Golden Boot alongside Lionel Messi.

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From club frustration to international inspiration

Mbappé arrived at the World Cup after a difficult spell at club level.

Although he scored 86 goals in two seasons for Real Madrid, the French star endured criticism from sections of the club's supporters while recovering from injury and was unable to deliver major silverware.

His departure from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 also came without winning the UEFA Champions League, despite leaving as the club's all-time leading scorer.

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However, the World Cup has once again provided the stage where Mbappé has consistently produced his best football.

Team comes before records

Despite his remarkable individual statistics, Mbappe insists his focus remains solely on helping France defend their title.

Mbappe scores for France || Imago
Mbappe scores for France || Imago
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He said, "I know people talk about the stats. I watch the TV too. But my only focus is on helping the team and getting us back here on July 19."

Having starred in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and scored a memorable hat-trick in the 2022 final, Mbappe is now aiming to guide Les Bleus into a third consecutive World Cup final.

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