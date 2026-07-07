“Did she just threaten the General?” Internet reacts to Paraguayan senator’s Ronaldinho warning for Kylian Mbappé

The latest chapter in Mbappé’s public feud with Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla has sparked a fresh wave of online reactions, with fans reviving the viral “General Mbappé” meme after her fiery press conference.

The ongoing war of words between Kylian Mbappé and Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla escalated once again on Monday after the politician held a press conference following days of public back-and-forth with the France captain.

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The feud began after France’s World Cup Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, when Amarilla published racist remarks directed at Mbappé on social media.

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Mbappé later responded by calling the senator “a despicable woman” who was “unworthy” of holding public office, while making clear that her comments did not represent the Paraguayan people.

Madame Celeste Amarilla,

Vous êtes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction.

Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l’honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a déjà… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

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Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla

Amarilla has since withdrawn some of her remarks, demanded a public apology from the French star, and said she is considering legal action over what she describes as gender-based and political violence.

‘Be careful with Paraguayans’

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla during a press conference on Tuesday, July 7

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During Tuesday’s press conference, Amarilla doubled down on her criticism of Mbappé and issued another pointed message to the 2018 World Cup winner.

“I would tell Mbappé to read my letter, if he knows how to read,” she said as per ABC before adding: “Be careful with Paraguayans. Ronaldinho was jailed here. Don’t underestimate me. I can sue you for gender violence and political violence. Let him apologize to me.”

Her reference to Ronaldinho alluded to the Brazilian legend’s 2020 detention in Paraguay over a forged passport case, a remark many interpreted as a warning not to underestimate the country’s legal system.

Fans revive the ‘General Mbappé’ meme

Mbappe scores for France || Imago

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Amarilla’s comments quickly spread across X, where football fans immediately linked the exchange to the long-running “General Mbappé” meme that has become one of the internet’s most recognizable jokes surrounding the France captain.

One viral post summed up the mood, asking: “Did she just threaten the general?”

Did she just threaten the general? pic.twitter.com/WBJIMZpAnI — Koko B ⭐️ (@Only1KokoB) July 7, 2026

The post quickly gained traction as fans joked that Amarilla’s warning had been directed at the internet’s fictional “General Mbappé” persona rather than simply the footballer himself. See more reactions on X below.

She should ask PSG what happened last time they took the great mbappe to court pic.twitter.com/vcu88VzVeP — Jess🔴 (@JessicaCoe2530) July 7, 2026

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"Don't underestimate me" ?? You UNDERESTIMATE HIM pic.twitter.com/XLm2UvKaDi — dootya (@semogacuan24) July 7, 2026

This woman doesn't know who she is messing with. pic.twitter.com/Ecrf2h2aAf — Jay (@_Judlaw) July 7, 2026

She must not know who she’s dealing with 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wrbSJyBxXE — Pulse (@PulseOnlineInfo) July 7, 2026