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‘We know how to play ugly football’ - Mbappe slams Paraguay's dirty tricks and style of play

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:27 - 05 July 2026
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Mbappe slams Paraguay's dirty tricks
Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paraguay's aggressive tactics, declaring that France are prepared to "get their hands dirty".
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France secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals against Morocco. 

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The French captain coolly converted a second-half penalty to overcome the South American side's physical approach.

Once again, Mbappe was the difference-maker for Les Bleus, scoring his seventh goal of the tournament on a sweltering afternoon in Philadelphia.

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Mbappe speaks about Paraguay's tactics

Despite the oppressive heat and relentless fouling from their opponents, the French superstar remained unfazed, warning that any team underestimating France's resilience would be mistaken.

"We knew what kind of match we were going to have," Mbappe stated. "We can also get our hands dirty; we know how to do it. We know how to play ugly football. I guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready."

Mbappe scores for France || Imago
Mbappe scores for France || Imago

The match was played under an extreme heat warning, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but the on-field tempers were even hotter. 

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Paraguay's strategy was to disrupt France's rhythm with persistent fouls and verbal altercations, which led to several heated exchanges, notably between Mbappe and Matias Galarza.

Mbappe battling with Paraguay players || Imago
Mbappe battling with Paraguay players || Imago

The hostility continued after the final whistle, with players clashing near the centre circle. In a moment of frustration, Paraguay's goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, threw the ball at Mbappe's back. 

"I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper," Gill later conceded, highlighting his team's disappointment.

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