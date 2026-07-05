'We're looking forward to facing them' — Kylian Mbappe on Morocco rematch

The captain Mbappe struck from the spot in a tight but controlled win over Paraguay, then looked ahead to a rematch of one of the tournament’s most talked-about recent rivalries.

France captain Kylian Mbappe reflected on his side’s Round of 16 win and previewed a heavyweight showdown with Morocco after helping fire Les Bleus into the World Cup quarterfinals.

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Mbappe’s penalty, won after substitute Desire Doue was fouled, was France’s 150th goal in FIFA World Cup history, a landmark that places Les Bleus alongside Brazil, Germany and Argentina as the only nations to reach that tally.

The forward also extended a personal record, now having scored seven World Cup goals against South American opposition, the most by any player.

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Mbappe speaks on Morocco

France’s victory over Paraguay was tidy but tense: a game that tested their defensive resilience as much as attacking quality.

Doué’s immediate impact from the bench underlined France’s bench depth and tactical flexibility, traits that could prove decisive against Morocco, who saw off co-hosts Canada, in the first round of 16 clash.

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Ahead of the quarterfinal, Real Madrid’s Mbappe weighed in on the win against Paraguay before switching attention to the Atlas Lions, who he described as a very good team.

“We knew what kind of match to expect. I think it was really good for us to experience a game like that and to see how we handled it,” Mbappe said.

“We showed that we're not just a team capable of playing attacking football. Every team uses its own strengths – there's no right or wrong way to play. The only right way is to win.”

“Now we have to focus on Morocco. We're really looking forward to facing them because we know they're a very good team,” he added.

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The upcoming France–Morocco tie promises drama. The teams previously met in the semi-finals at Qatar 2022, where Morocco’s disciplined defence and counterattacking play caused problems.

Morocco arrive in this tournament with momentum and knockout experience, and Mbappe’s praise signals France expect a stern test.