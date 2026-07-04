2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco extend record as greatest African country over Nigeria, Cameroon

Morocco extended their record as the most dominant African side in World Cup history with the victory over Canada.

Morocco have extended their record as the greatest African side in FIFA World Cup history after knocking out co-host Canada in the 2026 tournament.

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The Atlas Lions eliminated Jesse Marsch's side with a 3-0 victory in Houston, securing their fourth-ever victory in a World Cup knockout fixture.

This latest triumph means Morocco now account for exactly 50 per cent of all knockout stage victories achieved by African nations in the history of the men's competition.

The African knockout club at the World Cup

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The continent's remaining four knockout wins belong to four different nations across four separate tournaments.

Cameroon became the first to achieve the feat at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, defeating Colombia 2-1 in the round of 16.

Senegal matched that milestone at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, securing a 2-1 golden-goal victory over Sweden.

Ghana claimed a 2-1 extra-time win against the United States at the 2010 edition in South Africa, while Egypt recently secured Africa's fourth non-Moroccan knockout victory in the 2026 round of 32.

Morocco’s dominance

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Morocco previously established their pedigree at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final before eventually falling to France.

Their continued success in North America mirrors their current dominance in continental football.

Walid Regragui's side entered the 2026 World Cup as the reigning African champions, having won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil after CAF’s appeal committee controversially handed them the title in a boardroom after Senegal won the final.

The Super Eagles were Africa’s World Cup greats, boasting a history of excellent group-stage campaigns; however, Nigeria have never won a World Cup knockout match, suffering round-of-16 eliminations in 1994, 1998, and 2014.