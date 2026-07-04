2026 FIFA World Cup: Thierry Henry and Zlatan explain importance of Cape Verde performance against Argentina

Cape Verde have earned the respect of the footballing world, including legendary strikers Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimović and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joined in praising Cape Verde following their 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The pair, working as co-analysts for Fox Sports, expressed their admiration for the African nation after they nearly eliminated the defending champions at Miami Stadium on Friday.

Cape Verde, the smallest nation to ever reach the tournament's knockout phase, forced extra time before eventually falling to Lionel Scaloni's side.

A narrow escape for the champions

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Argentina took a first-half lead through Lionel Messi, but Cape Verde equalised in the 59th minute via Deroy Duarte to ensure the match finished 1-1 in regulation.

Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead early in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to level the match again at 2-2 with a contender for goal of the tournament.

Cristian Romero then forced a 111th-minute own goal from Diney to secure Argentina's progression.

Reflecting on the performance, Ibrahimovic, who played in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups for Sweden, highlighted the magnitude of the underdog story.

"I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde," Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports. "Small island with big dreams, and they almost threw out the big giant."

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He noted their undefeated regulation record in the tournament, which included an earlier group-stage draw against Spain.

"These guys, they’re heroes. This is heroes. They became idols of their small island, and they are stars," he continued. "They didn’t lose any game during 90 minutes, important to say. They almost made it in this game."

Ibrahimovic noted that the emotional weight of the moment overshadowed the progression of the defending champions.

"I almost have tears because of this moment, seeing these images," he added. "Argentina’s not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is about Cape Verde, and they almost did it."

Henry echoes the admiration

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Henry, who won the tournament in 1998 as France’s top scorer (3), echoed those sentiments, pointing to the subdued reaction from the Argentine players at the final whistle.

"I don’t care what happened in the result right now, and I’m sure the Argentinians feel the same way because they didn’t even celebrate," Henry told Fox Sports. "They’re just happy to go through."

The former Monaco star concluded by emphasising the lasting impact of Cape Verde's run in North America.

"The story is, was and always will be Cabo Verde," Henry stated. "What I witnessed today is just like - when you believe that you can, that’s what can happen. Yes, I know they ended up losing the game. But they won our heart. I have to say that it’s just magical. Wow."