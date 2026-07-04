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Antoine Semenyo’s fiancée Jordeen Buckley breaks silence reacts amid criticism after Ghana’s painful World Cup exit

David Ben
David Ben 23:47 - 04 July 2026
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Antoine Semenyo’s fiancée Jordeen Buckley breaks silence reacts amid criticism after Ghana’s painful World Cup exit
The Man City forward came under fierce criticism following Ghana’s Round of 32 defeat to Colombia, but his fiancée made it clear she is standing firmly by his side.
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Antoine Semenyo may have endured one of the toughest nights of his international career, but he has at least one person firmly in his corner.

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Just hours after Ghana were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Colombia, and as criticism of the Black Stars forward intensified across social media, his stunning WAG, Jordeen Buckley, offered a simple yet heartfelt show of support.

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram
Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

Amid the backlash, her message struck a very different tone.

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Rather than addressing the criticism directly, she chose to publicly reassure her fiancé with a short but emotional statement accompanied by a smiling photo of the pair together.

Sharing a selfie of the couple on her Instagram Story, Buckley wrote:

“Proud of you always❤️.”

She pledged er support to Semenyo after Ghana's World Cup exit
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The message quickly resonated with fans, arriving at a time when Semenyo was facing intense scrutiny following Ghana’s disappointing exit.

Semenyo and his partner Jordeen Buckley after the World Cup game against Panama | Instagram

Ghana’s World Cup dream ends

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

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Despite entering the knockout stages with optimism, Ghana struggled to break down the South Americans, whose early goal proved enough to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

The defeat sparked widespread frustration among supporters, with many directing their anger towards Semenyo after the Premier League ace failed to make a significant impact in the final third.

The criticism quickly snowballed, making Semenyo one of the most discussed Ghanaian players online after the final whistle.

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