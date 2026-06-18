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Antoine Semenyo’s beautiful fiancée Jordeen Buckley celebrates his World Cup MOTM award

David Ben
David Ben 10:48 - 18 June 2026
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Antoine Semenyo’s beautiful fiancée Jordeen Buckley celebrates his World Cup MOTM award
Semenyo delivered a standout individual performance against Panama, earning the official FIFA Man of the Match award.
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Ghana kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama at BMO Field on Wednesday. A stoppage-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi in the 95th minute secured all three points for the Black Stars in a hard-fought Group L opener.

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However, Antoine Semenyo's standout performance earned him a man of the match performance.

Antoine Semenyo was awarded the MVP of the match against Panama

The 26-year-old was a constant threat with his pace, direct running, and intelligent movement. He created several promising opportunities, stretched Panama’s defence, and contributed defensively by tracking back tirelessly.

His efforts culminated in the decisive build-up to the winning goal, making him the clear standout in a tough encounter. This was a strong start for Ghana under coach Carlos Queiroz, placing them level on points with England at the top of the group.

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Jordeen Buckley’s stylish support at the stadium

Semenyo and his partner Jodreen Buckley after the World Cup game against Panama | Instagram

Semenyo’s fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, was in Toronto to witness the moment firsthand, marking their first World Cup experience together as a couple.

The London-based influencer proudly celebrated his achievement by sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram.

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram
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In one image, the couple posed together pitch-side, with Semenyo in the Ghana yellow kit and Jordeen rocking a coordinated vibrant yellow and red top numbered 42, paired with black denim shorts featuring bold yellow lettering, a chic maroon quilted handbag, and yellow sneakers. She beamed while holding the Man of the Match trophy.

Another photo captured her in the stands waving a large Ghana flag with both arms outstretched, smiling radiantly in the same eye-catching outfit that perfectly blended fashion with national pride.

Jordeen Buckley | Instagram

A third stylish shot showed her posing confidently on a Toronto street near soccer landmarks, highlighting her long curly hair and glowing presence.

A Love Story Built on Years of Support

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Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley are engaged | Instagram

Jordeen Buckley is a Jamaican influencer of Canadian descent. She owns a thriving beauty business (Jrose Nailbar), and has been by Semenyo’s side for several years.

Antoine Semenyo and his fiancee Jordeen Buckley | Credit: Instagram

The couple began dating around 2020 and have been a constant source of mutual encouragement throughout his career journey, from his time at Bournemouth to his big-money move to Manchester City in January 2026 and his continued exploits with the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo and his stunning WAG Jordeen Buckley | Credit: Instagram
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Semenyo proposed to Jordeen in November 2025 on their fifth anniversary in a romantic gesture while he was recovering from an injury. She said yes, and the pair have since been celebrated as one of football’s most admired couples, often sharing loved-up moments on social media.

Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley | Credit: Instagram

Jordeen has consistently shown her pride, whether at the Etihad Stadium or in international arenas.

Her latest show of support at the World Cup underscores a relationship grounded in love, resilience, and shared success both on and off the pitch.

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