‘Please no more fights’ - Arsenal’s new signing Guimarães reveals truce made with Declan Rice

Bruno Guimarães has revealed that his on-pitch rival Declan Rice was one of the first to welcome him to Arsenal, sending a message that humorously called for a truce between the two midfielders.

Arsenal have officially signed Guimarães from Newcastle in a £75 million deal after several weeks of negotiation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian midfielder has agreed to a four-year contract with an option for an additional season, joining the reigning Premier League champions.

His arrival bolsters a formidable Arsenal midfield that features key player Declan Rice, who is apparently looking forward to playing alongside Guimarães rather than against him.

Rice’s message to Guimarães

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his arrival, Guimarães revealed that he received a message from Rice saying, "Rice sent me a message: 'Come here and please no more fights, now we're friends,'" Guimarães shared after his move to the Emirates was confirmed.

"I was happy he messaged me," he continued. "The midfield we have here, in my point of view, is one of the best in Europe.

Guimarães joins Arsenal || X

Everyone is an amazing player. I'm so excited to start chatting and playing, and get to know the players very, very well."

Guimarães will also link up with a strong Brazilian contingent at the club, including Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He, along with Gabriel Magalhães and Martinelli, was part of the Brazil squad that competed in this summer's World Cup, exiting in the round of 16 against Norway.

The midfielder said his compatriots had spoken highly of the club. "Big Gabi [Gabriel Magalhães] was very excited," Guimarães noted. "He kept sending me messages, 'We'll wait for you, when will you come?'"

"I'm so excited to join them, not only the Brazilians. We have an amazing squad here," he added. "I just want to give my best."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimarães || imago

Explaining his decision to leave Newcastle, Guimarães cited a desire for a new challenge and silverware.

"After playing two World Cups, I think I'm at a point in my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history, and I think I'm in the right place to do it."