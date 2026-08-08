Advertisement

‘Please no more fights’ - Arsenal’s new signing Guimarães reveals truce made with Declan Rice

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:04 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal’s new signing Guimarães
Bruno Guimarães has revealed that his on-pitch rival Declan Rice was one of the first to welcome him to Arsenal, sending a message that humorously called for a truce between the two midfielders.
Advertisement

Arsenal have officially signed Guimarães from Newcastle in a £75 million deal after several weeks of negotiation. 

Advertisement

The Brazilian midfielder has agreed to a four-year contract with an option for an additional season, joining the reigning Premier League champions.

His arrival bolsters a formidable Arsenal midfield that features key player Declan Rice, who is apparently looking forward to playing alongside Guimarães rather than against him.

Rice’s message to Guimarães 

Advertisement

Following his arrival, Guimarães revealed that he received a message from Rice saying, "Rice sent me a message: 'Come here and please no more fights, now we're friends,'" Guimarães shared after his move to the Emirates was confirmed.

"I was happy he messaged me," he continued. "The midfield we have here, in my point of view, is one of the best in Europe. 

Guimarães joins Arsenal || X
Guimarães joins Arsenal || X

Everyone is an amazing player. I'm so excited to start chatting and playing, and get to know the players very, very well."

Guimarães will also link up with a strong Brazilian contingent at the club, including Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus. 

Advertisement

He, along with Gabriel Magalhães and Martinelli, was part of the Brazil squad that competed in this summer's World Cup, exiting in the round of 16 against Norway.

The midfielder said his compatriots had spoken highly of the club. "Big Gabi [Gabriel Magalhães] was very excited," Guimarães noted. "He kept sending me messages, 'We'll wait for you, when will you come?'"

"I'm so excited to join them, not only the Brazilians. We have an amazing squad here," he added. "I just want to give my best."

Advertisement
Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimarães || imago
Arsenal new signing Bruno Guimarães || imago

Explaining his decision to leave Newcastle, Guimarães cited a desire for a new challenge and silverware. 

"After playing two World Cups, I think I'm at a point in my life where I need a challenge like this. I want to win trophies, I want to make history, and I think I'm in the right place to do it."

During his time at Newcastle, which began after his move from Lyon in 2022, Guimarães made 153 Premier League appearances, scoring 30 goals and providing 25 assists.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray leak 10 goals in pre-season disaster sparking board warfare
Super Eagles
09.08.2026
Victor Osimhen trapped in an absolute disaster as furious Galatasaray fans demand immediate board sackings after third brutal defeat
WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies - Morocco brutally knock out South Africa to claim 2027 FIFA World Cup spot
Football
09.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies - Morocco brutally knock out South Africa to claim 2027 FIFA World Cup spot
Mourinho happy about Vinicius snubbing Arsenal
Football
08.08.2026
Mourinho happy about Vinicius snubbing Arsenal
9-time French champions target move for Egyptian World Cup star who tormented Messi's Argentina
Football
08.08.2026
9-time French champions target move for Egyptian World Cup star who tormented Messi's Argentina
Michael Carrick provides clarity on Man United's plan for Marcus Rashford
Football
08.08.2026
Michael Carrick provides clarity on Man United's plan for Marcus Rashford
Ex-Man United star warns Michael Carrick about biggest danger of Red Devils job
Football
08.08.2026
Ex-Man United star warns Michael Carrick about biggest danger of Red Devils job