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Bruno Guimaraes vows to 'win trophies, make history' with Arsenal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:43 - 08 August 2026
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Guimarães joins Arsenal || X
Guimarães joins Arsenal || X
Bruno Guimaraes completes his £75m move from Newcastle to Arsenal and reveals his ambition.
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Bruno Guimaraes has completed his high-profile move from Newcastle United to Arsenal, with the Brazil international declaring his ambition to win trophies and create history with the Premier League champions.

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The transfer, announced on Saturday, is reportedly worth £75 million. Arsenal have confirmed that the 28-year-old midfielder has signed a long-term contract, with reports suggesting the deal runs for four years with an option for a further season.

‘I want to win trophies’ - Guimaraes

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Guimaraes arrives at Arsenal after four-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle, where he developed into one of the club's most influential players and eventually became captain.

Speaking in his first interview after completing the move, the midfielder expressed his excitement about beginning a new chapter in North London.

He said, “I feel good, I feel amazing. I'm glad for the opportunity. We have tough games to play this season so the squad is going to be very, very important and I'm hopeful we can achieve our dreams.”

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The Brazil international believes the timing of his transfer is particularly significant after representing his country at two FIFA World Cups. He sees Arsenal as the ideal destination to take the next step in his career.

He added, “I think after playing two World Cups, I'm at the point of my life, I think I need a challenge like this.”

Guimaraes then made his ambitions clear, “I want to win trophies, I want to make history, and I think I'm in the right place to do it. I'm so excited to start.”

Guimaraes revealed that his early discussions with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta played a major role in convincing him to make the move.

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The midfielder said he immediately felt that joining Arsenal represented the right challenge at this stage of his career.

He added, “Since the first time I spoke to Berta and Mikel, I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think being an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge.”

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