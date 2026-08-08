‘Two things are at stake' - Former Super Eagles star warns Super Falcons ahead of Cameroon clash

Former Super Eagles star urged the Super Falcons to win their matches against Cameroon.

Former Nigerian international Benedict Iroha has urged the Super Falcons to secure victory against Cameroon to pick the FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket.

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Iroha, speaking from his base in Texas, USA, highlighted the importance of the Super Falcons’ 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final against Cameroon.

Most goals? Must be Nigeria. 🇳🇬



The Super Falcons lead the scoring charts at the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. Try and stop them. pic.twitter.com/CpIBboCmvl — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 7, 2026

Iroha: World Cup qualification must be Super Falcons’ priority

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The former defender, who was part of the coaching staff of Nigeria’s victorious Golden Eaglets at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, believes the Super Falcons should focus primarily on securing a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria face Cameroon in a high-stakes WAFCON quarter-final at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Sunday, with victory guaranteeing the Super Falcons a place in the semi-finals and a ticket to the next Women’s World Cup.

"For me, it’s not about winning the WAFCON trophy. They have won it, I think, ten times before. What I think should be their target is the World Cup ticket," Iroha said via Complete Sports.

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The Super Falcons entered the knockout stages after finishing second in Group C, following a 3-2 defeat to Malawi, a 1-0 victory over Zambia and an emphatic 6-2 win against Egypt.

Iroha warned the team not to underestimate Cameroon despite Nigeria's historical advantage in their previous meetings.

"This is the most crucial stage of the tournament. They should keep their heads cool. Focus and concentration are very important.

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