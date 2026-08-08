Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal

Following the Brazilian's jaw-dropping £75m move from Newcastle United, statistical metrics have exposed his world-class creativity, showing that only Mohamed Salah and Dejan Kulusevski outrank his 92.5% open-play output.

The Arsenal Revolution: Arsenal officially completes the high-profile signing of Newcastle United midfield engine Bruno Guimaraes to anchor their pursuit of domestic and continental dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Open Play Masterclass: Mind-boggling data reveals that since his Premier League debut, a staggering 92.5% of Guimaraes's 213 chances created have come entirely from open play.

The Continental Verdict: The stunning metric places the Brazilian ahead of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Nigerian international superstar Alex Iwobi, reshaping how African fans view elite creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League has officially been put on notice, and the fallout is triggering massive waves of pride across the African football continent.

Arsenal have officially finalised the blockbusting £75 million acquisition of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

As the 28-year-old Brazilian international packs his bags for North London, world-renowned statistics giants Opta have dropped a mind-boggling graphic tracking the absolute elite creators in English football since February 2022.

The chart has delivered an incredible Nigerian twist: Super Eagles talisman Alex Iwobi stands proudly shoulder-to-shoulder with the absolute biggest global heavyweights in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another Premier League powerhouse puts pen to paper 📝 pic.twitter.com/2Xb2Nnj8Ty — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2026

DON'T MISS THIS AJIDABE EXPLOITS: Before dissecting Iwobi's incredible tactical numbers, see how Rasheedat Ajibade executed a multi-penalty masterclass to help the Super Falcons smash Egypt 6-2.

The Elite "Open Play" Masters Table Unlocked

The official metric tracks the precise percentage of total goalscoring chances created exclusively from open play, with a strict qualification baseline of 200 total chances created.

The data exposes Guimaraes as an absolute creative alien, registering a staggering 92.5 per cent of his total chance output entirely away from dead-ball scenarios like corners or free-kicks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since his debut in the competition, only two elite players in the entire Premier League have managed to record a higher share of open-play creativity than the newly crowned Arsenal general.

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski sits at the absolute summit of the table with a 94.6 per cent ratio, followed closely by African king and former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah at 94.5 per cent. Manchester City maestro Bernardo Silva occupies the fourth slot at 90.4 per cent.

Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit.

DON'T MISS THIS TOXIC AJAX BENCH: While Iwobi dominates the Premier League record charts, read how Tolu Arokodare was brutally benched by Ajax despite forcing a toxic Wolves exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Iwobi Shines Amongst Global Royalty

But it is the final name in the top five that has left Nigerian supporters completely running wild online.

Fulham's midfield engine Alex Iwobi commands the number five position globally, registering an exceptional 90.3 per cent of his 247 total chances created straight from open play.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham || imago

The data proves that the 30-year-old former Everton and Arsenal academy graduate remains one of the most criminally underrated, highly progressive creative forces in modern football, operating at a level completely comparable to multi-million-pound superstars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He isn't padding his stats with set-pieces; he is carving teams open with pure footballing intelligence on the grass.

92.5% - Since his debut in the competition, only two players have created a higher share of their chances from open play in the Premier League than Bruno Guimarães (min. 200 chances created).



Different. https://t.co/xZCV5UbacX pic.twitter.com/OADmFsOEiH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2026

With Mikel Arteta heavily banking on Guimaraes to inject unyielding transition dominance and elite vision into his midfield engine room, the metrics confirm that Arsenal have signed an absolute monster.