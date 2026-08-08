Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move

Arsenal's search for a top-tier forward has taken a new turn, with reports suggesting Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is prepared to force a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Turkish international has been identified as a key target for Mikel Arteta, particularly after primary target Vinicius Junior committed his future to Real Madrid.

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Reports indicate that Arsenal has received a major boost in their pursuit of Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The highly-rated prospect, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A, is now reportedly set to inform the Italian club of his desire to join the Gunners this summer.

Yildiz eager for Arsenal switch

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According to journalist Indy Kaila, the 21-year-old is keen on a transfer to North London and will make his intentions clear to the Juventus board. However, a deal remains complex.

The Serie A giants have placed a hefty £120 million price tag on the player, a figure that would significantly challenge Arsenal's transfer budget.

Kenan Yildiz for Juventus || Imago

This is not the first time Yildiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri previously labelled the young forward as Mikel Arteta’s "dream target".

Furthermore, The Athletic had earlier reported that Arsenal made an official inquiry about the 21-year-old's availability but were told by Juventus that he was not for sale.

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Yildiz's apparent change of heart could now dramatically alter the negotiating landscape, giving Arsenal new leverage.

During a standout 2025/26 season, Yildiz registered an impressive 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions.