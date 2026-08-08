Advertisement

Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:42 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Arsenal's search for a top-tier forward has taken a new turn, with reports suggesting Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is prepared to force a move to the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement

The Turkish international has been identified as a key target for Mikel Arteta, particularly after primary target Vinicius Junior committed his future to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Arsenal has received a major boost in their pursuit of Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz. 

The highly-rated prospect, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A, is now reportedly set to inform the Italian club of his desire to join the Gunners this summer.

Yildiz eager for Arsenal switch

Advertisement

According to journalist Indy Kaila, the 21-year-old is keen on a transfer to North London and will make his intentions clear to the Juventus board. However, a deal remains complex. 

The Serie A giants have placed a hefty £120 million price tag on the player, a figure that would significantly challenge Arsenal's transfer budget.

Kenan Yildiz for Juventus || Imago
Kenan Yildiz for Juventus || Imago

This is not the first time Yildiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri previously labelled the young forward as Mikel Arteta’s "dream target".

Furthermore, The Athletic had earlier reported that Arsenal made an official inquiry about the 21-year-old's availability but were told by Juventus that he was not for sale. 

Advertisement

Yildiz's apparent change of heart could now dramatically alter the negotiating landscape, giving Arsenal new leverage.

During a standout 2025/26 season, Yildiz registered an impressive 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions. 

This level of productivity has led to speculation that he would be a considerable upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who has faced criticism for inconsistent form over the past year.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Football
08.08.2026
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Super Eagles
08.08.2026
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Football
08.08.2026
Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Premier League
08.08.2026
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal
Football
08.08.2026
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback
Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Super Falcons
08.08.2026
‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes