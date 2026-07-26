Comments from Juventus coach impacts likelihood of Okoye transfer

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti provided a recent update on their goalkeeper search.

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has reaffirmed the club's interest in securing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, a development that casts doubt over a potential transfer for Udinese shot-stopper Maduka Okoye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Italian tactician recently addressed the media regarding the club's ongoing search for a new primary goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Spalletti confirms interest in Martinez

Juventus have monitored the 33-year-old Argentine international throughout the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pursuit continued through and after Martinez's standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he notably recorded 11 saves during Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the tournament final.

When questioned about the potential transfer, Spalletti confirmed that the veteran goalkeeper remains a definitive target for the Turin club.

"Dibu Martinez? He's a goalkeeper who wants to change teams, and we're looking for competitiveness, but right now we have two," Spalletti told reporters.

"We'll see, there are many who will now go and find new slots. Dibu Martinez is one of them, who can probably change club, but we have to work carefully and prudently in the transfer market," he added.

Aston Villa maintain strict transfer stance

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public declaration from Spalletti directly challenges Aston Villa's established position regarding their prized asset.

Executives at the Premier League club have consistently insisted that Martinez is not for sale, with a senior club chief publicly expressing a firm desire to retain the 2022 World Cup winner for the upcoming season.

This stance from the English side had previously prompted Juventus to seriously assess alternative targets within the Italian top flight.

Okoye transfer likelihood decreases

The resistance from Aston Villa had significantly increased the likelihood of Juventus formalising an approach for Nigerian international Maduka Okoye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old emerged as the club's primary backup option following a highly successful 2025/26 campaign with Udinese (10 clean sheets in 30 Serie A appearances).

His domestic form was instrumental in helping Udinese secure a comfortable 10th-place finish, prompting the club to place a €15 million valuation on the former Watford player.

However, Spalletti's latest comments indicate that Juventus are prepared to remain patient in their complex pursuit of Martinez.