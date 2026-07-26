He will eventually play for them — Haaland's former teammate names his dream club

Erling Haaland's former teammate Magnus Wolff Eikrem made a seemingly informed speculation about the Norwegian's next club.

Former Molde teammate Magnus Wolff Eikrem has stated that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will eventually join Real Madrid.

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Eikrem, who played alongside the 26-year-old Norwegian international during his early career, suggested that the appeal of the Spanish club will be difficult to resist.

Eikrem tips Haaland for Madrid switch

Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid throughout his career. His representatives held discussions with the Spanish club prior to his transfer to Manchester City in 2022.

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Eikrem believes a move to Spain remains a strong possibility. "I think it's something that could very well happen. In fact, I'm convinced it will happen someday," Eikrem stated, per AS. "I wouldn't say completely certain, but I do see a strong possibility."

"Real Madrid's global appeal is immense, and even though he's at a great club like City, I think he would reach a higher level at Madrid. The best players in the world play there, and Erling is one of them. I believe he would score a lot of goals, fit in well, please the fans, and enjoy playing surrounded by so many stars as talented as himself."

"I'm sure it'll be great. Haaland doesn't cause any problems," he noted. "He's a humble, hard-working person who doesn't seek the limelight, gets along well with his teammates, and adapts to any situation.

“He's empathetic and has a good character. I'm sure there wouldn't be any ego problems, at least not on his part."

Dortmund executive shares similar sentiment

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The comments align with previous statements made by Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke, who oversaw the striker's development in Germany (2020–2022).

Watzke previously noted that Haaland holds an admiration for the Spanish club. "I know very well what he thinks, and I can say that he certainly admires Real Madrid and would like to play for them in the future," Watzke explained.

"He loves Real Madrid and he doesn't hide it. I think he'll be playing there in two or three years," he added.

Manchester City retain contract control

A transfer remains improbable in the immediate future due to the player's contract situation.

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Haaland signed a 10-year contract extension with Manchester City in January 2025, committing to the club until the summer of 2034.

The forward has secured multiple honours since arriving in English football. He helped Manchester City win the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League during their Treble-winning 2022/23 campaign.