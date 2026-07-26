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Unemployed Jadon Sancho finally receives lucrative offer after leaving Man Utd

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:19 - 26 July 2026
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Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho
Ex-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho | Credit: IMAGO
Jadon Sancho is officially a free agent after leaving Manchester United and has been offered a contract by a new club.
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The 26-year-old, who failed to make any significant impact at Aston Villa, has been offered a chance to restart his career by Qatari club Al-Rayyan as he searches for a new home.

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Al-Rayyan are desperate to bring Sancho to the Qatar Stars League as the face of their project, according to Foot Mercato,

Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest | Getty Images

The Lions are one of the most prestigious clubs in the region and believe that adding a player of Sancho's status can further boost their profile.

Sancho has experienced a turbulent few years since making his return from Germany.

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After dominating headlines in the Bundesliga during his time at the club, scoring 54 goals and creating 45 assists in 188 matches, he earned a £73million move to Manchester United in 2021.

However, things did not go as planned for the star, who was massively underwhelming in his time at Old Trafford.

He proceeded to head out on several loans, including one back with Borussia Dortmund. But after failing to earn a spot in Michael Carrick's plans or generate enough interest from a suitor, he now finds himself scrambling for a new home.

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It’s now down to Jadon Sancho and his camp as to whether a move to Qatar would be right for him.

A transfer that would likely be lucrative financially and could offer him a chance at a fresh start, away from the pressure of European football.

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