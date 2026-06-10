Thank you! — Manchester United say goodbye to Sancho, 2 others

Jadon Sancho has been released by Manchester United, five years after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

The club released their retained and released list on Wednesday, giving manager Michael Carrick significant squad reshaping work ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in July 2021, leaves Old Trafford as one of the club’s most underwhelming signings in recent history.

Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest | Getty Images

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho | Credit: IMAGO

The 26-year-old England international managed just 12 goals and 6 assists in 83 appearances and has not played for the club since the 2024 Community Shield.

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🚨 OFFICIAL: Jadon Sancho leaves Man United as free agent after 5 years since joining on £75m deal from BVB.



United’s 4th most expensive signing ever says goodbye on a free after Aston Villa loan. pic.twitter.com/g8a4ggVjNO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

Casemiro and Malacia’s exits had been anticipated for some time. Carrick publicly paid tribute to both players after United’s final home match of the season against Nottingham Forest on May 17.

While Sancho did not receive a similar on-pitch farewell, the club issued a statement thanking him for his service.

Several academy graduates, including Sonny Aljofree, James Bailey, and Malachi Sharpe, will also depart when their contracts expire on June 30.