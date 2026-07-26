'No chequebook' — England warned against hiring Guardiola

Legendary Premier League manager Harry Redknapp addressed links to Pep Guardiola.

Harry Redknapp has dismissed suggestions that the Football Association should pursue Pep Guardiola to become the next England manager, urging fans to back Thomas Tuchel instead.

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The former Premier League manager issued the remarks following the Three Lions' recent exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Redknapp discourages Guardiola pursuit

Tuchel faced criticism regarding his tactical approach after England suffered a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina on July 15, 2026.

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The result prompted elements of the media to suggest approaching Guardiola, who recently concluded a 10-year tenure at Manchester City (2016–2026) that yielded six Premier League titles.

Guardiola is currently a free agent, though he recently rejected an approach from the Italian Football Federation, citing a desire to spend time with his family.

Redknapp insisted that the Catalan manager's club methods would not easily translate to the international stage.

"Everybody seems to think Pep is some sort of magic wand in football. The bloke is an absolute tactical genius, no doubt about it," Redknapp stated.

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"But you can’t just teleport Pep into the England set-up and suddenly expect guaranteed trophies. At club level, Pep’s always had massive money to spend. In international football, there are no chequebooks. You don’t have transfer windows. You get what your country produces, and that’s the end of the story."

Italy highlighted as cautionary tale

Instead of focusing on managerial changes, Redknapp argued that the structural pipeline of youth development must be urgently addressed.

He pointed to Italy as a warning sign, noting that the European nation failed to qualify for consecutive global tournaments at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup competitions.

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"Italy is a proper warning sign for us. A massive footballing powerhouse missing out on back-to-back World Cups is absolute madness — criminal, really," Redknapp noted.

"Yet, if we aren’t careful, we are sleepwalking straight into the exact same disaster. The pipeline of young local talent in Italy has dried up, and it’s starting to happen here."

Tuchel retains backing

Redknapp concluded by reaffirming his support for Tuchel, who successfully guided England to a third-place tournament finish following a 6-4 victory over France on July 18.

"Don’t get me wrong, we’ve actually got a fantastic squad of players right now who are more than good enough to go and win a major trophy.”

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