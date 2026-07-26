Hot Bod Szn! Tolami Benson shows off bikini body on summer getaway as fans await Bukayo Saka wedding

The England star’s fiancée shared a series of sun-soaked holiday snaps without featuring Saka, keeping with the couple’s preference for privacy as speculation builds over their wedding plans.

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Benson gave her 299,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of her post-tournament getaway this week, sharing a carousel of sun-soaked snaps from what appeared to be a private yacht trip.

Credit: Instagram / Tolami Benson

The photos showed the England WAG enjoying the sunshine in a textured olive-green bikini, accessorised with layered silver necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Bukayo Saka's fiancee Tolami Benson | Credit: Instagram / Tolami Benson

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In another image, she posed against a tropical waterfront backdrop, wearing slim sunglasses and her hair styled in neat braids that fell into loose curls at the back.

Credit: Instagram / Tolami Benson

The carousel also offered glimpses of the yacht and its surroundings, giving followers a snapshot of the low-key luxury escape.

But there was one notable omission.

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Credit: Instagram / Tolami Benson

Credit: Instagram / Tolami Benson

Saka did not appear in any of the photos.

The decision is hardly surprising for Benson, who has consistently maintained a level of privacy around her relationship with the Arsenal star.

Saka for England || imago

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Despite being engaged and increasingly in the public eye as one of football’s most recognisable WAGs, Benson, 25, rarely uses her social media platforms to document her relationship with Saka.

Instead, her Instagram feed tends to focus on her own fashion, travel and lifestyle moments, with their relationship largely kept away from the spotlight.

Bukayo Saka and his mother Kemi after the match against DR Congo | Daily Mail

For Benson, keeping her relationship private appears to be a deliberate choice rather than an accident.

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The wedding question

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title |IMAGO images

Now, with the World Cup officially over, attention is naturally turning towards what comes next for the couple, including their long-awaited wedding.

Benson previously revealed that wedding planning had been put on hold while Saka focused on England’s World Cup campaign.

Tolami Benson | Getty Images

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With the tournament now behind them, fans are once again speculating about when the couple could finally walk down the aisle following their engagement in November last year.

Saka engages Tolami | IG

Benson has also been candid about her feelings towards the idea of a large, highly publicised wedding.

Tolami Benson | Instagram

During an interview with The Sunday Times published around the World Cup, the influencer currently signed to United Talent Agency (UTA) joked about her preference for keeping the occasion private, saying that if she could elope, she would — although she also acknowledged that her mother would not be happy with such a decision.

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Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson attend "Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now" New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 03, 2026 in New York City | Getty Images

Her comments offered a glimpse into how Benson views the prospect of marriage: less interested in an extravagant, Instagram-ready spectacle and more drawn to something intimate and personal.

The bigger picture

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

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For now, Benson’s latest holiday photos appear to mark the beginning of a new chapter after an intense summer on the football calendar.

Saka’s World Cup campaign ended on a personal high, with the Arsenal star scoring a hat trick as England defeated France to claim the bronze medal.

Saka and Tolami at the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

Benson was among the high-profile partners who supported England throughout the tournament, but she has continued to maintain the same boundary she has established throughout her relationship with Saka: being present without turning their private life into public content.

Whether the couple’s wedding plans are now moving forward remains unconfirmed.

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