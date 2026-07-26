Hot Bod Szn! Tolami Benson shows off bikini body on summer getaway as fans await Bukayo Saka wedding
Days after Bukayo Saka helped England secure a bronze medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a memorable hat trick against France, his fiancée, Tolami Benson, appears to have already switched from football mode to summer escape.
Benson gave her 299,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of her post-tournament getaway this week, sharing a carousel of sun-soaked snaps from what appeared to be a private yacht trip.
The photos showed the England WAG enjoying the sunshine in a textured olive-green bikini, accessorised with layered silver necklaces, bracelets and rings.
In another image, she posed against a tropical waterfront backdrop, wearing slim sunglasses and her hair styled in neat braids that fell into loose curls at the back.
The carousel also offered glimpses of the yacht and its surroundings, giving followers a snapshot of the low-key luxury escape.
But there was one notable omission.
Saka did not appear in any of the photos.
The decision is hardly surprising for Benson, who has consistently maintained a level of privacy around her relationship with the Arsenal star.
Despite being engaged and increasingly in the public eye as one of football’s most recognisable WAGs, Benson, 25, rarely uses her social media platforms to document her relationship with Saka.
Instead, her Instagram feed tends to focus on her own fashion, travel and lifestyle moments, with their relationship largely kept away from the spotlight.
For Benson, keeping her relationship private appears to be a deliberate choice rather than an accident.
The wedding question
Now, with the World Cup officially over, attention is naturally turning towards what comes next for the couple, including their long-awaited wedding.
Benson previously revealed that wedding planning had been put on hold while Saka focused on England’s World Cup campaign.
With the tournament now behind them, fans are once again speculating about when the couple could finally walk down the aisle following their engagement in November last year.
Benson has also been candid about her feelings towards the idea of a large, highly publicised wedding.
During an interview with The Sunday Times published around the World Cup, the influencer currently signed to United Talent Agency (UTA) joked about her preference for keeping the occasion private, saying that if she could elope, she would — although she also acknowledged that her mother would not be happy with such a decision.
Her comments offered a glimpse into how Benson views the prospect of marriage: less interested in an extravagant, Instagram-ready spectacle and more drawn to something intimate and personal.
The bigger picture
For now, Benson’s latest holiday photos appear to mark the beginning of a new chapter after an intense summer on the football calendar.
Saka’s World Cup campaign ended on a personal high, with the Arsenal star scoring a hat trick as England defeated France to claim the bronze medal.
Benson was among the high-profile partners who supported England throughout the tournament, but she has continued to maintain the same boundary she has established throughout her relationship with Saka: being present without turning their private life into public content.
Whether the couple’s wedding plans are now moving forward remains unconfirmed.
But with the World Cup behind them and summer officially underway, fans are already watching closely for the next chapter in one of football’s most intriguing couples.