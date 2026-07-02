Bukayo Saka embraces mum Kemi and celebrates with fiancée Tolami after England reach World Cup R16

The Arsenal star shared touching moments with the two women closest to him after Harry Kane’s late brace sealed England’s dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo, ending an emotional evening on a high for the Three Lions.

England’s place in the World Cup quarter-finals was secured on the pitch. For Bukayo Saka, the celebrations continued in the stands.

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Shortly after England completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo, the Arsenal winger was spotted sharing heartfelt moments with his mother, Kemi Saka, before reuniting with his fiancée, Tolami Benson, inside the stadium.

Saka for Engalnd || imago

The touching family scenes quickly attracted attention from supporters, offering a glimpse into the close-knit support system that has accompanied Saka throughout his rise to becoming one of England’s biggest stars.

An emotional embrace with mum

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One of the evening’s most heartwarming moments came when Saka made his way into the stands to greet his mother.

Bukayo Saka and his mother Kemi after the match against DR Congo | Daily Mail

The pair shared a long embrace before posing together for photographs, with Kemi beaming after watching England survive one of their toughest tests of the tournament.

Throughout Saka’s career, both of his parents have remained a constant presence behind the scenes, regularly attending major matches while largely avoiding the public spotlight.

Following another important England victory, the family moment quickly resonated with fans.

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Tolami Benson continues her England journey

Saka was also seen spending time with fiancée Tolami Benson, who has become one of the most recognisable partners supporting England throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bukayo Saka and his mother Kemi after the match against DR Congo | Daily Mail

The couple were photographed chatting in the stands after full-time, with Saka still wearing his England tracksuit while Tolami opted for an understated all-white look paired with lightly tinted sunglasses.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

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Instagram/Tolami Benson

Although she has largely kept the focus away from herself during the tournament, Tolami has become one of the standout WAGs in attendance, frequently travelling to support England as the Three Lions continue their World Cup campaign.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

The celebrations followed a dramatic evening for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

England fell behind early against DR Congo before captain Harry Kane produced another match-winning performance, scoring twice in the second half to complete a 2-1 comeback and send the Three Lions into the round of 16 stages.

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