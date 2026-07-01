2026 FIFA World Cup: Kane's brace ends DR Congo knockout hopes as England secure round of 16 spot

England secured a spot in the round of 16 following their comeback victory over DR Congo at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions have not been at their best in the tournament despite securing top spot in their group.

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Two victories and a draw against Ghana sent them to the round of 32, and were paired against DR Congo

Thomas Tuchel's team continued their struggling form but were able to snatch a 2-1 win over the Leopards.

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As it happened

England made three changes from the victory over Panama as Thomas Tuchel brought in Djed Spence, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Sebastien Desabre made one change to the DR Congo side that started against Uzbekistan. Ngal'ayel Mukau comes in for Cedric Bakambu.

It was a quick start for the African side, who struck first in the 7th minute when Brian Cipenga's ball beat Jordan Pickford at his near post.

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Kane scores a brace against DR Congo || Imago

DR Congo frustrated the Three Lions, limiting them to a few chances, and took the lead into the half-time break.

In the second half England continued to struggle in attack, but Harry Kane’s header in the 75th minute levelled the score.

Kane then secured the victory for England late in the game after Anthony Gordon fed him a ball in the penalty box and the skipper shifted onto his right foot to score.

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