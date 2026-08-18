Senegal appoint World Cup winner as new head coach

Vieira returned to his birthplace after a decorated playing and coaching career in Europe.

Former Arsenal captain and France World Cup winner Patrick Vieira has been appointed head coach of Senegal, returning to his birthplace for his first major international management role.

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Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera

The appointment sees Vieira take charge of the Lions of Teranga following the departure of Pape Thiaw and represents a remarkable full-circle moment for the former Arsenal captain.

Born in Dakar in 1976, Vieira moved to France with his family as a child and went on to become one of the most respected midfielders of his generation.

🚨🇸🇳 Patrick Vieira signs in as new Senegal national team head coach, agreement confirmed.



He’s set to lead the project with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Dx3Wdwl2O3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2026

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Now, almost five decades after his birth in Senegal, he returns to lead the country's senior men's national team.

From Dakar to World Cup glory

Vieira's football journey took him from Senegal to France, where he developed into an elite midfielder and eventually became a key member of the French national team.

His playing career began at Cannes before a short spell with AC Milan.

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However, it was his move to Arsenal in 1996 that established Vieira as a global superstar.

Under Arsene Wenger, he became the heartbeat of Arsenal's midfield. During nine years with the Gunners, Vieira made 406 appearances, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

His greatest achievement at club level came as captain of Arsenal's legendary 2003/04 Invincibles, who completed an entire Premier League season without losing a match.

Vieira's decorated international career

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Although Vieira spent much of his childhood in France, he remained connected to his Senegalese roots. He eventually became an integral part of the French national team, earning 107 international caps.

His greatest moment came in 1998 when France won the FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Two years later, he was part of the French side that lifted the UEFA European Championship, completing a remarkable period of international dominance.

His decision to return to Senegal as national team coach therefore carries considerable symbolism. Vieira is not simply arriving as an experienced European coach; he is returning to the country of his birth with decades of football knowledge behind him.

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Vieira's transition into management began at Manchester City, where he worked with the club's academy before taking his first senior managerial position with New York City FC in 2016.

He guided the MLS club to consecutive playoff appearances and developed a reputation for attractive, possession-oriented football. His performances earned him a return to Europe, where he managed OGC Nice before taking charge of Crystal Palace.

At Palace, Vieira helped rejuvenate the squad, giving opportunities to younger players while leading the club to the FA Cup semi-finals.

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