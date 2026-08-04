Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass

Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass

WAFCON 2026: Black Magic — Former striker Senegal's Ndiaye stops Morocco twice from the spot

On her 20th birthday, Senegal’s converted striker-turned-goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass, saving the exact same penalty twice in the second half. Here is the full breakdown of a chaotic night in Group A.

Tournament hosts Morocco were left scratching their heads in disbelief on Monday night after a 20-year-old former striker pulled off an unbelievable goalkeeper masterclass to end their perfect start to WAFCON 2026.

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The Atlas Lionesses had already secured their spot in the quarter-finals before kickoff at a hostile Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

However, Jorge Vilda’s star-studded squad desperately wanted to finish Group A with three straight wins.

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Instead, they ran straight into a brick wall named Adji Ndiaye, who celebrated her 20th birthday by completely stealing the show for Senegal.

FULL-TIME! 🇸🇳🇲🇦



It ends goalless between Senegal and Morocco.#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/0bMoi1fWat — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 3, 2026

MUST READ: Before Morocco's penalty heartbreak, read how Manchester United fans went wild online following the aggressive return of skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The Converted Striker Pulls Off the Impossible

Morocco completely dominated possession in the first half, with the returning Ghizlane Chebbak alongside Sakina Ouzraoui throwing everything at the West Africans.

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But a compact and fiercely disciplined Senegal backline refused to break, frustrating the host nation heading into the interval.

Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass

The ultimate moment of madness arrived in the 69th minute when Morocco were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Yasmin Mrabet stepped up confidently for the hosts, but Ndiaye, who remarkably used to play as an outfield striker, guessed correctly to parry the ball away.

In a staggering twist of drama, the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken. Unfazed by the immense pressure of the roaring Rabat crowd, the young shot-stopper produced another magnificent save against Mrabet's second attempt, sparking wild celebrations from the underdogs.

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NIGERIAN ANGLE: While Senegal's keeper rules the headlines, see how Manchester United's rising stars completely "caged" Super Eagles icon Ademola Lookman in Sweden.

“99% Black Magic" — Fans Stunned Online

Ndiaye went on to register seven crucial saves throughout the physical encounter, earning a well-deserved Player of the Match award and leaving football fans completely stunned across social media platforms.

“Save: 1%, Black Magic: 99%,” one fan joked online, unable to understand how she saved the same penalty twice.

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“Funny enough, that goalkeeper used to be a striker,” another supporter pointed out, highlighting her bizarre career transition.

“She was really immense for Senegal today. Fantastic goalkeeper by all standards. What a moment it was!” a third fan added.

Despite missing out on a perfect group-stage finish, Morocco still progress as Group A winners with seven points, boasting a flawless defensive record of zero goals conceded in three matches.

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A stellar performance from Adji Ndiaye earns her the TotalEnergies Woman of the Match award. 🇸🇳🌟#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/gdJiUEKN1g — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 3, 2026