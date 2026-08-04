Advertisement

WAFCON 2026: Black Magic — Former striker Senegal's Ndiaye stops Morocco twice from the spot

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:21 - 04 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass
On her 20th birthday, Senegal’s converted striker-turned-goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass, saving the exact same penalty twice in the second half. Here is the full breakdown of a chaotic night in Group A.
Advertisement

Tournament hosts Morocco were left scratching their heads in disbelief on Monday night after a 20-year-old former striker pulled off an unbelievable goalkeeper masterclass to end their perfect start to WAFCON 2026.

Advertisement

The Atlas Lionesses had already secured their spot in the quarter-finals before kickoff at a hostile Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

However, Jorge Vilda’s star-studded squad desperately wanted to finish Group A with three straight wins.

Advertisement

Instead, they ran straight into a brick wall named Adji Ndiaye, who celebrated her 20th birthday by completely stealing the show for Senegal.

MUST READ: Before Morocco's penalty heartbreak, read how Manchester United fans went wild online following the aggressive return of skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The Converted Striker Pulls Off the Impossible

Morocco completely dominated possession in the first half, with the returning Ghizlane Chebbak alongside Sakina Ouzraoui throwing everything at the West Africans.

Advertisement

But a compact and fiercely disciplined Senegal backline refused to break, frustrating the host nation heading into the interval.

Adji Ndiaye produced an unforgettable Player of the Match masterclass

The ultimate moment of madness arrived in the 69th minute when Morocco were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Yasmin Mrabet stepped up confidently for the hosts, but Ndiaye, who remarkably used to play as an outfield striker, guessed correctly to parry the ball away.

In a staggering twist of drama, the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken. Unfazed by the immense pressure of the roaring Rabat crowd, the young shot-stopper produced another magnificent save against Mrabet's second attempt, sparking wild celebrations from the underdogs.

Advertisement

NIGERIAN ANGLE: While Senegal's keeper rules the headlines, see how Manchester United's rising stars completely "caged" Super Eagles icon Ademola Lookman in Sweden.

“99% Black Magic" — Fans Stunned Online

Ndiaye went on to register seven crucial saves throughout the physical encounter, earning a well-deserved Player of the Match award and leaving football fans completely stunned across social media platforms.

“Save: 1%, Black Magic: 99%,” one fan joked online, unable to understand how she saved the same penalty twice.

Advertisement

“Funny enough, that goalkeeper used to be a striker,” another supporter pointed out, highlighting her bizarre career transition.

“She was really immense for Senegal today. Fantastic goalkeeper by all standards. What a moment it was!” a third fan added.

Despite missing out on a perfect group-stage finish, Morocco still progress as Group A winners with seven points, boasting a flawless defensive record of zero goals conceded in three matches.

Advertisement

They are joined in the knockout stages by North African rivals Algeria, who dispatched Kenya 2-0 to lock down second place, while a proud Senegal finish third with four points.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘I Never Said No to the €2,000’: Michael Olise’s Ex Says Football Star Never Paid a Dime for Their Daughter
Lifestyle
04.08.2026
‘I Never Said No to the €2,000’: Michael Olise’s Ex Says Football Star Never Paid a Dime for Their Daughter
Chairman Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye
Football
04.08.2026
NPFL: Gbenga Elegbeleye seals historic N10.2bn sponsorship deal, including top Nigerian musicians
Arsene Wenger breaks silence on Infantino's failed FIFA plan
Football
04.08.2026
Arsene Wenger breaks silence on Infantino's failed FIFA plan
3 strikers Barcelona must target as Osimhen, Alvarez alternatives
Football
04.08.2026
3 strikers Barcelona must target as Osimhen, Alvarez alternatives
WAFCON 2026: Black Magic — Former striker Senegal's Ndiaye stops Morocco twice from the spot
Football
04.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Black Magic — Former striker Senegal's Ndiaye stops Morocco twice from the spot
'Impossible to say no' – Bernardo Silva reveals why he joined Real Madrid
Football
04.08.2026
'Impossible to say no' – Bernardo Silva reveals why he joined Real Madrid