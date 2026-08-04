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3 strikers Barcelona must target as Osimhen, Alvarez alternatives

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:37 - 04 August 2026
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Barcelona remain desperate for a new striker after the departure of legendary goalscorer Robert Lewandowski.
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The Blaugrana made Julian Alvarez their priority target, but Atletico Madrid have flatly refused to sell.

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Victor Osimhen was strongly considered, but a deal for the Nigerian has been shelved due to the striker's excessive wage demands.

Sporting director Deco even reached out to Bournemouth to assess the availability of teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi, only to be told he was not for sale, and the youngster has since undergone surgery, ruling him out for three to four months and making a deal impossible anyway.

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Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is openly flirting with a possible move to PSG, Barcelona could be heading into next season without a single recognised striker.

3 strikers Barcelona must consider to replace Lewandowski

Gabriel Jesus - (Arsenal — £15m)

Everton eyeing a big move for Premier League winner
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Arsenal are open to selling Jesus this summer, with multiple clubs in talks and his contract running down.

The Gunners are asking up to £20 million, a bargain for a proven top-level striker who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level

Dusan Vlahovic - (Juventus — Free)

Dusan Vlahovic could make way for Osimhen at Juventus (Credit: Imago)

Vlahovic has been on Barcelona's radar since before his 2022 move to Juventus and is out of contract this summer, making him a particularly attractive option financially.

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Despite struggling with injuries last season, the 26-year-old still delivered 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Darwin Nunez - (Al Hilal — £40m)

Nunez is expected to leave Al Hilal this summer after a disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia, where he has barely featured since February.

At 27, he has a point to prove and a return to European football under a club of Barcelona's stature could be exactly the fresh start his career needs.

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