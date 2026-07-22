Barcelona abandon Osimhen option, identify new backup plan for Alvarez

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a new striker target as their pursuit for Julian Alvarez fails to advance.

Barcelona have reportedly identified Darwin Núñez as their primary alternative target as their pursuit of Julian Álvarez stalls.

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According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club have internally discussed a move for the Al Hilal striker. The 27-year-old Uruguayan is viewed as a low-cost option to bolster Hansi Flick's attack if their ambitious primary plans fail to materialise.

Atletico Madrid block Alvarez transfer

Julian Alvarez remains the priority for the Spanish giants, but securing an agreement is proving incredibly difficult.

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Barcelona recently submitted a massive €100 million transfer offer for the Argentine forward.

However, Atletico Madrid quickly rejected the bid and insisted that the player is strictly not for sale under any circumstances.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil completely shut the door on negotiations. The executive publicly criticised Barcelona president Joan Laporta for creating a media circus around the transfer.

Despite the pushback, Barcelona have decided not to increase their financial package but are still waiting to see if a deal can be salvaged.

During his two-year stint at Atletico Madrid, Alvarez has delivered an excellent statistical return (49 goals in 106 appearances).

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The forward has also enjoyed tremendous international success, winning two FIFA World Cup titles with Argentina (2022 and 2026).

Darwin Núñez struggles at Al Hilal

With the Alvarez deal looking increasingly unlikely, and the initial plan to pursue Victor Osimhen as a second option financially unfeasible, Nunez presents a realistic alternative due to his complicated club situation.

The forward has not played an official domestic match since February after being excluded from Al Hilal's squad list.

The Saudi Arabian club removed the Uruguayan to comply with foreign player quotas after completing the high-profile signing of Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

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Before being frozen out, Nunez had recorded a modest statistical return during his debut season (seven goals, five assists) across 23 appearances.