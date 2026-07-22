'We have to have confidence' – CAF president optimistic venueless 2027 AFCON will be a success despite challenges

CAF top gun Patrice Motsepe is confident that the 2027 AFCON will go on without a hitch

CAF president Patrice Motsepe remains confident the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be a landmark tournament despite lingering concerns over infrastructure and the fact that official venues have yet to be confirmed.

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The competition, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, is scheduled to mark East Africa's first AFCON in nearly five decades.

Motsepe backs East African hosts despite infrastructure concerns

Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg, Motsepe acknowledged that preparations for the tournament have not been without obstacles but insisted CAF has full confidence in the three host nations.

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Stadium construction in Kenya has attracted particular scrutiny in recent years, although government officials have maintained that work on the new 60,000-capacity Talanta Sports City Stadium in Nairobi and the renovation of the 48,000-seat Moi International Sports Centre remains on schedule.

"We have to have confidence in our people despite the challenges and sometimes there will be failures, but we have to get up and go again," Motsepe said. "The Cup of Nations in East Africa will be an enormous success.

There are some challenges, but I'm proud of the work the heads of state of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are doing."

CAF yet to confirm venues as countdown begins

Although the tournament is set to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, CAF has yet to officially announce which stadiums will host the matches.

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Qualification for the 24-team tournament is due to begin in September before concluding in March, leaving organisers with a busy schedule ahead of the finals.

Motsepe also revealed that bidding has opened for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, saying CAF had already received several "exciting bids" without disclosing further details.