Argentina coach apologises for role in World Cup final fiasco against Spain

The 2026 World Cup final was marred by ugly scenes after the final whistle

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has apologised for his involvement in the ugly scenes that followed his side's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former defender admitted he allowed his emotions to get the better of him as FIFA launched an investigation into the post-match brawl that overshadowed Spain's 1-0 victory.

Ayala apologises after confrontation with Dani Olmo

Television cameras captured Ayala confronting Spain midfielder Dani Olmo during chaotic scenes after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Valencia Capital Radio, the Argentina assistant accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret over the incident. "Of course I'm sorry. Given my position, I cannot allow a feeling, or whatever I might receive from the other party, to affect my mood or my actions," Ayala said.

While insisting the altercation was "more of a shove than anything else" rather than a punch, he admitted his reaction was triggered by something Olmo said. Ayala also revealed he intends to apologise to the Spain midfielder in person if they meet again.

FIFA opens disciplinary investigation

Ayala explained that his initial intention had been to break up the confrontation after players from both teams clashed in the centre of the pitch following the final whistle.

He acknowledged that emotions were running high but stressed that was no excuse for his behaviour. The disorder also involved Argentina's Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, while Leandro Paredes was seen grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat during the melee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I take responsibility for what I've done. My intention was to go over and separate them, but sometimes things just happen and your heart's racing," Ayala said.