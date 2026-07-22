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'Extended period' — Arsenal provide update on William Saliba injury

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:23 - 22 July 2026
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Arsenal released a statement on their official platforms, providing an update on William Saliba's injury.
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Arsenal have released an official statement confirming that William Saliba will miss an extended period of action after sustaining an injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The defending Premier League champions provided a medical update on the French central defender, detailing the next steps in his recovery process.

William Saliba avoids surgery

Saliba suffered the injury while representing France during their 2-0 World Cup semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain on July 14, 2026.

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The defender was forced to leave the pitch at AT&T Stadium early in the match, being substituted for Maxence Lacroix just before the half-hour mark (29th minute).

Saliba was nursing a minor injury prior to the tournament. The existing issue was unfortunately exacerbated during the intense semi-final clash.

Following the team's elimination, the 25-year-old returned to London, where he was immediately assessed by specialists. Arsenal confirmed that surgical intervention is not required. 

The player has instead begun a conservative treatment procedure that will keep him sidelined for an extended period heading into the new campaign, according to the official club statement.

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Arsenal target Ezri Konsa

The prolonged absence of their key defender presents a significant challenge for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba played a pivotal role for the London club last season, helping them secure the 2025/26 Premier League title after finishing top of the table with 85 points.

With defensive reinforcements now a priority, the club are reportedly looking to the transfer market. Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been linked as a potential target to bolster the squad.

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Konsa recently enjoyed a strong season for his club, making 34 appearances as Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old also featured for England during their recent World Cup campaign. He notably scored a goal during his start in a 6-4 third-place playoff victory over France on July 18, 2026.

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