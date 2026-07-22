'Extended period' — Arsenal provide update on William Saliba injury

Arsenal released a statement on their official platforms, providing an update on William Saliba's injury.

Arsenal have released an official statement confirming that William Saliba will miss an extended period of action after sustaining an injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defending Premier League champions provided a medical update on the French central defender, detailing the next steps in his recovery process.

William Saliba avoids surgery

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defender was forced to leave the pitch at AT&T Stadium early in the match, being substituted for Maxence Lacroix just before the half-hour mark (29th minute).

Saliba was nursing a minor injury prior to the tournament. The existing issue was unfortunately exacerbated during the intense semi-final clash.

Following the team's elimination, the 25-year-old returned to London, where he was immediately assessed by specialists. Arsenal confirmed that surgical intervention is not required.

The player has instead begun a conservative treatment procedure that will keep him sidelined for an extended period heading into the new campaign, according to the official club statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal target Ezri Konsa

The prolonged absence of their key defender presents a significant challenge for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba played a pivotal role for the London club last season, helping them secure the 2025/26 Premier League title after finishing top of the table with 85 points.

With defensive reinforcements now a priority, the club are reportedly looking to the transfer market. Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been linked as a potential target to bolster the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Konsa recently enjoyed a strong season for his club, making 34 appearances as Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League.