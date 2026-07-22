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Super Eagles star Chukwueze offered solace by Italian clubs after Fulham heartbreak

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:02 - 22 July 2026
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Super Eagles star Chukwueze || Imago
Super Eagles star Chukwueze || Imago
Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze is on the radar of Serie A clubs
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Samuel Chukwueze could remain in Serie A despite uncertainty surrounding his future at AC Milan, with Fiorentina and Bologna emerging as potential destinations for the Super Eagles winger.

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The Nigerian international has returned to the Rossoneri following the end of his loan spell at Fulham, but his long-term future is yet to be decided.

Fiorentina and Bologna join race for Chukwueze

Interest in Chukwueze is gathering pace in Italy, with both Fiorentina and Bologna closely monitoring his situation ahead of the new season.

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Fiorentina are eager to strengthen their attacking options after tracking the winger in previous transfer windows, while Bologna view the 27-year-old as an ideal addition capable of bringing pace, creativity and valuable experience to their frontline.

The renewed interest comes after Chukwueze's unsuccessful spell at Fulham, where he failed to secure a permanent move, leaving him to return to AC Milan for pre-season.

Milan keen to keep Super Eagles winger

Despite speculation over his future, AC Milan are not rushing to sell the Nigeria international in the summer transfer window.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is understood to be counting on Chukwueze as part of his plans for the 2026/27 campaign and is reluctant to lose one of his experienced wide players.

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The former Villarreal star, who has earned 59 caps for the Super Eagles, has also been linked with Turkish side Trabzonspor, although a move to the Süper Lig is reportedly not among his preferred options.

With Fiorentina and Bologna continuing to monitor developments, Chukwueze's future could ultimately remain in Serie A, even if it is away from San Siro.

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