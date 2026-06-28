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Chukwueze set to join Osimhen and Onuachu as Trabzonspor table ₦23bn bid for Super Eagles star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:50 - 28 June 2026
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Chukwueze set to join Osimhen and Onuachu
Turkish giants Trabzonspor have reportedly submitted a €15 million (approximately ₦23 billion) offer to AC Milan for Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze, signalling a potential major summer transfer.
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Last season, Chukwueze struggled to secure a regular starting spot at the San Siro and was loaned to Fulham. 

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Despite a challenging season, his reputation for pace, dribbling, and a potent left foot continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe, with Trabzonspor making a move.

The club is focusing on bolstering its attack, with Chukwueze identified as a prime target to enhance its right wing.

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Trabzonspor want Chukwueze

According to reports emerging from Turkey, the 25-year-old winger is high on the club's transfer list. 

It is also suggested that Trabzonspor is exploring a deal structure that could include a mandatory purchase clause if specific performance-related conditions are met.

While AC Milan has yet to issue a public response to the reported bid, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether negotiations will proceed. 

Chukwueze in action || Imago
Chukwueze in action || Imago
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A move to Turkey could mark the next chapter in Chukwueze's career, offering him a chance to reignite his form in a new environment.

The Turkish club is gearing up for a demanding campaign, competing on four fronts: the Süper Lig, the Turkish Cup, the Turkish Super Cup, and the UEFA Europa League. 

Their qualification for European competition has fuelled their ambition to build a formidable squad.

Chukwueze does not want Iwobi's help anymore.
Chukwueze is in fine scoring form.

Trabzonspor already boasts a strong Nigerian contingent, featuring striker Paul Onuachu and veteran winger Anthony Nwakaeme. 

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The potential addition of Chukwueze would deepen this connection and provide another proven attacking threat as they pursue domestic titles and aim for a strong run in Europe.

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