Chukwueze set to join Osimhen and Onuachu as Trabzonspor table ₦23bn bid for Super Eagles star
Last season, Chukwueze struggled to secure a regular starting spot at the San Siro and was loaned to Fulham.
Despite a challenging season, his reputation for pace, dribbling, and a potent left foot continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe, with Trabzonspor making a move.
The club is focusing on bolstering its attack, with Chukwueze identified as a prime target to enhance its right wing.
Trabzonspor want Chukwueze
According to reports emerging from Turkey, the 25-year-old winger is high on the club's transfer list.
It is also suggested that Trabzonspor is exploring a deal structure that could include a mandatory purchase clause if specific performance-related conditions are met.
While AC Milan has yet to issue a public response to the reported bid, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether negotiations will proceed.
A move to Turkey could mark the next chapter in Chukwueze's career, offering him a chance to reignite his form in a new environment.
The Turkish club is gearing up for a demanding campaign, competing on four fronts: the Süper Lig, the Turkish Cup, the Turkish Super Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.
Their qualification for European competition has fuelled their ambition to build a formidable squad.
Trabzonspor already boasts a strong Nigerian contingent, featuring striker Paul Onuachu and veteran winger Anthony Nwakaeme.
The potential addition of Chukwueze would deepen this connection and provide another proven attacking threat as they pursue domestic titles and aim for a strong run in Europe.