Heartbreak for Chukwueze as Fulham reject permanent deal

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze is reportedly on his way back to AC Milan after Fulham turned down the chance to sign him on a permanent deal.

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However, according to reports in Italian media, Fulham have decided not to exercise their option to buy Samuel Chukwueze, meaning he will return to AC Milan this summer.

Fulham say NO to Super Eagles star Chukwueze

Chukwueze joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan last summer with a reported option worth around €25-30 million.

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While he showed moments of brilliance and contributed three goals and four assists, his overall output was deemed too inconsistent by Fulham’s hierarchy, leading them to walk away from the deal.

The 27-year-old arrived at Milan in 2023 with significant expectations following an impressive spell at Villarreal.

However, underwhelming performances and limited playing time prompted a loan move to Craven Cottage.

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Chukwueze's return to San Siro now leaves his long-term future at the club in doubt, especially as with the Italian giants in a state of rebuild after sacking Max Allegri.