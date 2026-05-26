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Ian 'Adebowale' Wright? Arsenal legend stuns fans in Nigerian ‘Agbada’ after historic Premier League title

David Ben
David Ben 14:57 - 26 May 2026
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Ian 'Adebowale' Wright? Arsenal legend stuns fans in Nigerian ‘Agbada’ after historic Premier League title
The former England international has been given a new name by fans on social media after opting for traditional Nigerian attire to celebrate Arsenal's coronation.
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Arsenal fans are celebrating around the globe after the Gunners finally ended their 22-year Premier League title drought.

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Amid the stadium euphoria and chaotic street parties, one viral moment has completely captured the hearts of the online football community.

Arsenal player lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years | IMAGO

Club legend and beloved pundit Ian Wright took to social media to debut a stunning, contemporary Nigerian Agbada, triggering immense celebration from the club's massive West African fanbase.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrates Premier League title in Nigerian 'Agbada' | Instagram
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Affectionately dubbed Ian Adebowale Wright by supporters online, the iconic striker swapped his usual sharp television suits for a sleek, monochrome, slim-cut traditional attire to celebrate the historic coronation

For fans, seeing Uncle Wrighty embrace the culture was the ultimate symbol of the global Arsenal family uniting over a heavily anticipated victory, and the reactions said it all.

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The bigger picture

To understand why Wright’s celebration resonates so deeply, one must look at the legendary, emotional journey he took to the pinnacle of English football.

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Ian Wright celebrates with Arsenal players after they were confirmed as champions | IMAGO

Bypassing the traditional academy system, Wright overcame immense structural barriers and spent his early years playing amateur football while working as a construction labourer. He signed his very first professional contract with Crystal Palace in 1985 at the relatively late age of 21, scoring 117 goals and guiding them to the first division.

In 1991, he joined Arsenal for a then-club-record fee of £2.5 million. He went on to smash Cliff Bastin's long-standing scoring record, finishing his iconic Gunners career with a historic 185 goals in 288 appearances, a tally later surpassed only by Thierry Henry.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright | IMAGO

During his explosive seven-year spell at Highbury wearing the iconic number 8 shirt, Wright established himself as one of the most clinical forwards in English history, lifting nearly every major domestic honour.

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Arsenal legend Ian Wright | IMAGO

He reached the absolute pinnacle of English football during the historic 1997/98 campaign, where he helped secure the Premier League trophy under manager Arsène Wenger. In addition to that historic league crown, Wright lifted two FA Cups, one League Cup, and tasted European glory by winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

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