Ian 'Adebowale' Wright? Arsenal legend stuns fans in Nigerian ‘Agbada’ after historic Premier League title

The former England international has been given a new name by fans on social media after opting for traditional Nigerian attire to celebrate Arsenal's coronation.

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Amid the stadium euphoria and chaotic street parties, one viral moment has completely captured the hearts of the online football community.

Arsenal player lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years | IMAGO

Club legend and beloved pundit Ian Wright took to social media to debut a stunning, contemporary Nigerian Agbada, triggering immense celebration from the club's massive West African fanbase.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrates Premier League title in Nigerian 'Agbada' | Instagram

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Affectionately dubbed Ian Adebowale Wright by supporters online, the iconic striker swapped his usual sharp television suits for a sleek, monochrome, slim-cut traditional attire to celebrate the historic coronation

For fans, seeing Uncle Wrighty embrace the culture was the ultimate symbol of the global Arsenal family uniting over a heavily anticipated victory, and the reactions said it all.

Yeah this Agbada is a mad fit on Uncle Ian Adebowale Wright pic.twitter.com/O098OAqNEL — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) May 25, 2026

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Omg, Uncle Wrighty is officially a Nigerian❤️ pic.twitter.com/LqvyFejzJk — Ifeoluwani (@Philopearl_Afc) May 25, 2026

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, rocks the agbada look.✨❤️ Give his stylist a raise, they know ball. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ADTNQecDvM — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) May 26, 2026

See as my uncle Ian Oluwanishola Adebayo Wright @IanWright0 styled this agbada with pride 💪. Love you Wrighty pic.twitter.com/TPvT2yBSWZ — Duke of Northumbria (@Stevekay36) May 26, 2026

The bigger picture

To understand why Wright’s celebration resonates so deeply, one must look at the legendary, emotional journey he took to the pinnacle of English football.

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Ian Wright celebrates with Arsenal players after they were confirmed as champions | IMAGO

Bypassing the traditional academy system, Wright overcame immense structural barriers and spent his early years playing amateur football while working as a construction labourer. He signed his very first professional contract with Crystal Palace in 1985 at the relatively late age of 21, scoring 117 goals and guiding them to the first division.

In 1991, he joined Arsenal for a then-club-record fee of £2.5 million. He went on to smash Cliff Bastin's long-standing scoring record, finishing his iconic Gunners career with a historic 185 goals in 288 appearances, a tally later surpassed only by Thierry Henry.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright | IMAGO

During his explosive seven-year spell at Highbury wearing the iconic number 8 shirt, Wright established himself as one of the most clinical forwards in English history, lifting nearly every major domestic honour.

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Arsenal legend Ian Wright | IMAGO