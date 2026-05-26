3 Players Super Eagles could lose to Italy after Azzurri release 24-man squad

Interim Italy coach Silvio Baldini has named an experimental 24-man squad for the Azzurri’s summer friendlies, including three players eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Paris FC forward Luca Koleosho, Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor, and Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator are all in line to make their senior debuts for Italy against Luxembourg and Greece.

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Koleosho was born in the United States to a Nigerian father and is eligible for Nigeria, Italy, the USA, and Canada.

Ahanor and Ekhator, both born in Italy, qualify for the Super Eagles through their Nigerian parents.

Silvio Baldini's squad list for our friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece 📋#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/dGAqKDQ67t — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) May 25, 2026

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Will Koleosho, Anahor, and Ekhator remain eligible for Super Eagles?

Honest Anahor in action for Atalanta | Imago

Importantly, appearances in these upcoming friendly matches would not permanently cap-tie the players to Italy under FIFA rules.

They would still be able to file a one-time change of sporting nationality to switch to Nigeria in the future, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, should they perform brilliantly and earn call-ups to Italy's next squad for the European qualifiers, the door will be closed to Nigeria.

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Nigeria has a history of losing talents of Nigerian heritage to Italy, with players like Destiny Udogie, Angelo Ogbonna, and Michael Folorunsho opting for the Azzurri.

However, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey famously chose Nigeria and has since become a key player for the Super Eagles.