‘Love is beautiful’ — Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson melt hearts with Arsenal title celebration photos

Fans can't stop talking about the heartwarming moment between Bukayo Saka and his beautiful fiancée.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and his WAG Tolami Benson have stolen hearts with intimate photos from the Premier League title celebrations at Selhurst Park following Arsenal's victory against Crystal Palace in the final match of the 2025/26 season.

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While the stadium erupted in one of the biggest moments in the club’s modern history, fans couldn’t get enough of the passionate embrace between Saka and Tolami in the middle of all the chaos, a soft, understated moment that already feels tied to Arsenal’s title-winning story.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title |IMAGO images

In the viral images shared by Benson on her Instagram page, Saka, wearing his iconic red No. 7 Arsenal jersey (with the champion’s gold patch), holds Tolami tightly on the pitch amid confetti and roaring fans.

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Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

Tolami, radiating quiet elegance, leans into the embrace wearing a crisp white crop top under a sleek black jacket, paired with baggy denim jeans and her standout Givenchy shark lock boots.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

Her look was effortlessly stylish and composed, sunglasses on, hair neatly styled up, perfectly balancing support and sophistication in the celebratory frenzy. Tolami captioned the heartfelt post: “Us against the world …” a touching reflection of their bond during this historic triumph.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title |Getty Images

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Following the post, fans and supports flooded the comments with reactions of support for the young couple.

One user wrote, "Love is beautiful 😍 with that right person ❤️ 👏"

One other comment read, "Chai Tolami I love this boy more than you oo"

Another user wrote, "She thinks she loves him more than I do "

One other comment read: "We love you both 😍"

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Tolami Benson on wedding plans

Pulse Sports earlier reported Tolami addressed their upcoming wedding, revealing that plans are currently on hold.

The British-Nigerian influencer stated that she is prioritising supporting Saka and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup first.

Laughing off immediate wedding talk, the 25-year-old said: “Wedding planning, she laughs, can wait: ‘Let’s get the World Cup out the way first.’”

This comes after their engagement in late 2025, with fans eagerly anticipating the big day once football’s biggest summer tournament concludes. The photos have gone massively viral, blending Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League glory with wholesome couple moments.

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