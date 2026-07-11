‘No easy rivals’ — Argentina boss declares after knocking out Egypt from World Cup

After defeating Egypt in the Round of 16, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni believes there are no easy games at the World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has strictly warned his players against complacency ahead of their highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup in Kansas City.

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The defending world champions are treading carefully after narrowly surviving a massive scare in the previous knockout round.

Scaloni Respecting a Disciplined European Block

Scaloni heaped immense praise on their upcoming opponents, Switzerland, who successfully booked a spot in the final eight for the first time in 72 years by outlasting Colombia on penalties.

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The Argentine tactician emphasised that the European side possesses a deep footballing heritage and the physical capability to cause real issues for any elite nation.

"There are no easy rivals, we all know that," Scaloni told reporters during his press briefing. "They compete with the best national teams and always come through.

“They may win or lose, but they always compete. They have World Cup tradition, experienced players and are physically strong."

Surviving the Chaos of Atlanta

The cautious approach from the Argentine dugout stems directly from the immense vulnerabilities exposed during their gruelling Round of 16 battle against Egypt.

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La Albiceleste found themselves trailing the North Africans 2-0 deep into the second half before a masterclass from captain Lionel Messi rescued the match.

The Inter Miami star took full control of the pitch by delivering a vital assist to Cristian Romero before scoring the crucial equalizer himself to set up a grandstand finish.