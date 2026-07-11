‘I could have stayed in goal’: Courtois explains injury after Lammens’ error led to Spain's late winner

Thibaut Courtois has spoken of his devastation after a quadriceps injury forced him off the pitch during Belgium's heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Spain.

The Real Madrid star left the field in tears, and his replacement, Senne Lammens, later made a crucial error that led to Mikel Merino's 88th-minute goal, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Spaniards.

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Belgium's number one was substituted in the 71st minute of the tense clash in Los Angeles after sustaining a muscle injury.

The substitution proved decisive when Lammens, earning just his third cap, failed to hold onto a shot from Pau Cubarsi, allowing Merino to score the winner on the rebound.

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Courtois speaks on muscle injury

Speaking to the media after the match, Courtois explained the circumstances surrounding his injury and the subsequent substitution.

"It’s just a shame to go off. It was a special match. I felt good," Courtois said. "I had taken two goal kicks.

“On the second one, I felt a bit more pain in the quadriceps. I let them know that I couldn’t kick long balls anymore."

Despite believing he could have continued, the veteran keeper respected the manager Rudi Garcia's final call.

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Senne Lammens replaced Thibaut Courtois in the second half | IMAGO

"I could have stayed in goal. But the coach told me he would sub me off if I didn’t feel 100 percent.

“I wanted to keep playing out there, but he then made the decision to replace me. That's no problem; the team comes before everything."

Courtois's injury adds to a growing list of casualties for Belgium, who had already lost Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans earlier in the tournament.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is now set to undergo medical tests at his club to determine the extent of the injury ahead of the pre-season.

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