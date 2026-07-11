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Barcelona agree transfer fee to sign Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:46 - 11 July 2026
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Barcelona agree transfer fee to sign Karim Adeyemi
Barcelona have reached a full agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign German international forward Karim Adeyemi.
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Speculation surrounding Adeyemi's future had been mounting throughout the summer transfer window. 

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With his contract at Dortmund running until 2027 and no new agreement on the horizon, the Bundesliga club opted to sell the player rather than see his market value decline.

Adeyemi will now depart Dortmund after a successful two-year spell that began in 2022, making 146 appearances for the German side.

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Adeyemi set for Barcelona 

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have concluded, and the move is now imminent. 

Adeyemi is set to become Barcelona's second major signing of the summer, following the acquisition of Anthony Gordon, as the Catalan club looks to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season.

The deal is reportedly worth an initial €22 million, with an additional €7 million in performance-related bonuses.

Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund (Credit: Imago)
Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund (Credit: Imago)
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The transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days, pending a medical examination and the completion of all necessary paperwork. 

The German international will then be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player before the start of pre-season training.

Adeyemi will now embark on a new challenge in Spain. Barcelona views him as a crucial addition to their attacking lineup as they aim to compete on both domestic and European fronts. 

Despite winning consecutive La Liga titles, the club is determined to end their long wait for a Champions League trophy, a title they haven't won since 2015.

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